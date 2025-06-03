Armada and DeepIQ Announce Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Industrial Intelligence at the Edge
Houston, TX, June 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Armada, a pioneer in full-stack edge computing platform, and DeepIQ, a leader in industrial DataOps software, today announced a strategic partnership to bring real-time, asset-aware intelligence to the edge. This collaboration empowers industrial operators across sectors such as mining, oil and gas, energy, chemicals, and heavy equipment to unlock smarter, faster decision-making — even in remote or disconnected environments.
By integrating DeepIQ’s Industrial DataOps platform with Armada’s Commander Platform, customers can now deploy Unified Namespace (UNS) normalized data flows and build structured asset hierarchies directly into Galleon, Armada’s modular, containerized data centers. This seamless orchestration enables intelligent workflows to run locally — where data is generated — reducing latency and dependency on centralized cloud infrastructure.
“In mining, oil and gas, and heavy industry, the edge is where the action is,” said Pradeep Nair, Founding CTO of Armada. “Our customers need resilient infrastructure that delivers structured, actionable insights — not just raw data. DeepIQ’s platform complements our edge compute stack perfectly, and together we’re helping operators improve safety, sustainability, and efficiency across the board.”
“With DeepIQ and Armada, industrial intelligence is now actionable at the edge,” said Vish Avasarala, CEO of DeepIQ. “Raw data alone isn’t enough — it must be aligned to physical assets, operational context, and business goals. This integration empowers customers to extract, enrich, analyze, and act — right where operations happen. We’re excited to help industrial teams unlock predictive health, operational efficiency, and autonomy on-site.”
Operational data from offshore oil platforms, autonomous mining equipment, remote wind turbines, and water treatment stations can now be processed and contextualized in real time. AI models trained on historical and current performance metrics detect anomalies, optimize throughput, and forecast equipment degradation — allowing teams to prevent unplanned downtime and make informed decisions directly at the edge, without relying on cloud infrastructure.
DeepIQ brings advanced capabilities to the edge, including physics-informed AI models for equipment health monitoring and geospatial analysis for production optimization. These applications run directly within Armada’s ruggedized Galleon infrastructure, orchestrated by the Commander platform. Together, the two platforms establish a closed-loop intelligence system: DeepIQ processes data on-site, generates actionable insights, and continuously refines models — all deployed and managed at fleet scale through Armada’s orchestration layer.
This partnership marks a significant step forward in delivering AI-powered, ruggedized edge infrastructure capable of supporting critical industrial workloads — even in the most remote or bandwidth-constrained environments. Together, Armada and DeepIQ are enabling a new era of autonomous, insight-driven operations for the world’s most demanding industries.
About Armada
Armada is the world’s first full-stack edge computing platform, delivering rugged infrastructure and orchestration tools for AI/ML, data processing, and application deployment at the edge. Armada’s Commander and Galleon products enable intelligent, distributed operations in some of the most remote and challenging locations on Earth.
About DeepIQ
DeepIQ is a leading industrial DataOps platform that enables the extraction, contextualization, and analysis of complex industrial data. Its advanced AI-driven solutions power predictive health monitoring, prospectivity analysis, and production optimization across energy, mining, and heavy industries.
Media Contacts:
For Armada: media@armada.ai
For DeepIQ: info@deepiq.com
