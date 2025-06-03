Brett Bartoli Launches Marine Brokerage Services, Redefining the Boat Buying and Selling Experience
Brett Bartoli, a veteran in marine sales and marketing, has launched a premium boat brokerage service specializing in pre-owned boats. Backed by years of experience managing multiple dealership brokerages, Bartoli offers expert evaluations, nationwide listings, and white-glove service for buyers and sellers. From pontoons to surf and center console boats, his client-first approach is designed to maximize value and simplify every step of the process.
Montgomery, TX, June 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brett Bartoli, a seasoned marine industry professional and broker, has officially launched his premium brokerage services, offering buyers and sellers a smarter, more transparent way to navigate the world of boat ownership. With over a decade of marketing and dealership management experience and a proven track record leading brokerage operations for Premier Boating Centers, Bartoli brings a results-driven, client-first approach to the marine sales industry.
As the pre-owned sales manager overseeing multiple dealerships, Bartoli has built a reputation for maximizing resale value for sellers and finding the perfect match for buyers. His new service model streamlines the often-overwhelming process of listing, marketing, inspecting, and closing deals—delivering white-glove support at every turn.
"Boats are more than just an asset—they’re a gateway to lifelong memories," says Bartoli. "I’ve built my business around making sure my clients not only get the best deal, but also the best experience, whether they’re upgrading, downsizing, or buying their first boat."
Key features of Brett Bartoli’s brokerage services include:
Nationwide marketing across top marine platforms and social media.
Free boat evaluations and detailed market value reports.
Professional photography, video walkthroughs, and listing optimization.
In-house financing and title services through trusted partners.
Inventory ranging from pontoons and surf boats to center consoles and luxury cruisers.
In addition to brokerage, Bartoli offers consultation services for clients looking to trade in, finance, or consign their boats with confidence and clarity. His client base includes first-time boaters, seasoned captains, and investors looking to capitalize on seasonal trends in the marine market.
Follow Brett on Instagram and Facebook @brettbartoli for new listings, buying tips, and insider insights into the boat market.
About Brett Bartoli:
Brett Bartoli is a marketing expert and licensed broker with extensive experience in the marine industry. As a leader in pre-owned boat sales and a trusted name in brokerage, he has helped hundreds of families and individuals buy and sell boats with unmatched professionalism and transparency.
Brett Bartoli
954-882-2459
brettbartoli.com
