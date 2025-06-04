Ex-Mailchimp Email Leader Launches Mathlete Marketing to Help Startups Get Their Marketing Act Together

Founded by former Mailchimp-er Margaret Hamner, Mathlete Marketing is a new consultancy built to give startups and small businesses expert marketing support—without the full-time hire. With deep experience in email, demand gen, and team building, Mathlete offers fractional CMO services and full-service execution to help growing companies stop winging it and start scaling.