Ex-Mailchimp Email Leader Launches Mathlete Marketing to Help Startups Get Their Marketing Act Together
Founded by former Mailchimp-er Margaret Hamner, Mathlete Marketing is a new consultancy built to give startups and small businesses expert marketing support—without the full-time hire. With deep experience in email, demand gen, and team building, Mathlete offers fractional CMO services and full-service execution to help growing companies stop winging it and start scaling.
Suwanee, GA, June 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Today marks the official launch of Mathlete Marketing, a new kind of marketing consultancy purpose-built for startups and small businesses that need expert support without the full-time hire. Founded by longtime marketing strategist Margaret Hamner—a former Mailchimp team leader with deep roots in SaaS and startup marketing—Mathlete Marketing offers fractional leadership and full-service marketing execution, with a specialty in email, demand generation, and marketing team development.
“Most small businesses know they need marketing,” said Hamner, “but they don’t always know where to start—or how to grow without burning money. Mathlete exists to give those businesses smart strategy and hands-on support that actually moves the needle.”
With over two decades of experience leading marketing strategy and execution at companies like Mailchimp, Silverpop/IBM, and NCR, Hamner founded Mathlete Marketing after repeatedly hearing the same thing during a wave of tech layoffs: “We need what you bring to the table—but we can’t afford a senior marketer full-time.” Mathlete is the answer to that gap.
What Mathlete Offers:
- Fractional CMO services for strategic oversight and growth planning.
- Email marketing programs designed by a true email expert.
- Marketing department setup for founders ready to scale with clarity and support.
- Demand generation, content creation, brand strategy, and more.
“Good marketing isn’t about fluff. It’s about clarity, consistency, and customer connection,” said Hamner. “That’s what we help our clients build—without the jargon, bloat, or buzzwords.”
For more information, visit www.mathletemarketing.com.
Margaret Hamner
404-374-5813
https://mathletemarketing.com
