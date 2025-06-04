A New Chapter in Cigar Culture: Paperback Release of "America’s Cigar Story" and Launch of "Cigar Curious:101 Amusing Facts Rolled into One"
The American Cigar Press announces the paperback release of "America’s Cigar Story," by Sebastian Saviano and the debut of "Cigar Curious," by J.R. Johnson. Together, these titles offer a rich blend of history and humor, exploring the cultural, political, and curious world of cigars in America.
Miami, FL, June 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The American Cigar Press is proud to announce the paperback release of America’s Cigar Story alongside the debut of a spirited new title, Cigar Curious: 101 Amusing Facts Rolled into One. Together, these two works offer both a sweeping historical perspective and a playful exploration of cigar culture.
Originally released in hardcover to critical acclaim, America’s Cigar Story: The History, Politics, and Legacy of Cigars from 1762 to the Modern Era by Sebastian Saviano is now available in a more accessible paperback edition. A landmark work of cultural history, the book traces the rise, fall, and reinvention of the U.S. cigar industry — from immigrant labor and industrial innovation to prohibition, presidential symbolism, and modern revival.
Joining it is Cigar Curious by J.R. Johnson — a lighthearted, fact-packed companion that delves into the stranger, funnier, and more surprising corners of cigar lore. With 101 bite-sized entries, the book covers everything from JFK’s secret stash and Churchill’s custom oxygen mask to cigar-smoking geckos and record-breaking ash lengths.
“These two books represent the full spectrum of what cigars mean in America,” says The American Cigar Press. “One is serious, the other is spirited — but both reflect a deep appreciation for the craft, culture, and legacy of cigars.”
Both titles are available through major online retailers, independent bookstores, and select cigar lounges. America’s Cigar Story is now offered in both hardcover and paperback, while Cigar Curious is available in paperback and in ebook format.
For review copies, interviews, or retail inquiries, contact:
press@TheAmericanCigarPress.com
www.TheAmericanCigarPress.com
Sebastian Saviano
305-770-8099
www.theamericancigarpress.com
