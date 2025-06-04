LINQX Introduces New Product to Simplify and Enhance Logistics for Critical Industries

LogistixIQ, a new logistics tech platform from LINQX, has launched to streamline complex field operations in industries like oil & gas, mining, and construction. The system unifies dispatch, freight tracking, compliance, billing, and more—offering real-time visibility and control. Designed for fast adoption and minimal disruption, LogistixIQ helps teams cut inefficiencies and optimize supply chain performance. Learn more at logistixiq.com.