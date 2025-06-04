LINQX Introduces New Product to Simplify and Enhance Logistics for Critical Industries
LogistixIQ, a new logistics tech platform from LINQX, has launched to streamline complex field operations in industries like oil & gas, mining, and construction. The system unifies dispatch, freight tracking, compliance, billing, and more—offering real-time visibility and control. Designed for fast adoption and minimal disruption, LogistixIQ helps teams cut inefficiencies and optimize supply chain performance. Learn more at logistixiq.com.
Fort Worth, TX, June 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Today marks the official launch of LogistixIQ, an innovative logistics technology platform that is redefining how complex field operations manage freight, fleets, and materials. Built in conjunction with the industry expertise of LINQX, LogistixIQ equips companies across multiple industries, including oil and gas, mining, construction, and energy, with the tools they need to cut inefficiencies, gain total operational clarity, and keep pace with demanding environments.
Designed from the ground up, LogistixIQ helps operators navigate the daily unpredictability of their work with a single platform that unifies dispatching, freight tracking, compliance, billing, and more.
“Too many businesses depend on outdated systems that can’t keep up in the complex world of field operations,” said Chris Cameron, LogistixIQ Senior Vice President. “We built LogistixIQ to eliminate the guesswork and give operators the control and insights they need.”
Built to Replace Chaos with Momentum
LogistixIQ provides a comprehensive transportation management system that delivers real-time insight and streamlined control through the entire supply chain. Key features include:
Freight visibility with live load tracking
Centralized dispatch hub
Integrated project oversight
Automated documentation
Customizable analytics and forecasting
LogistixIQ integrates directly with existing software, making it easy to adopt without disrupting daily operations. With flexible configuration options and a fast onboarding process, teams can hit the ground running.
Cameron adds, “We aren’t here to upend your operation. We’re here to strengthen the weak links in the logistics process and avoid non-productive time.”
About LINQX
LINQX brings together a team of experts and technologists committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the oil and gas sector. As a one-stop digital platform, we deliver integrated software solutions from well construction through stimulation—helping clients operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and gain a technical edge. With LogistixIQ’s logistics platform now integrated into LINQX, operators benefit from a unified suite of engineering and supply-chain tools that streamline decisions and optimize every stage of well delivery.
For more information on how LogistixIQ is helping teams drive performance through more innovative logistics, visit logistixiq.com or contact sales@logistixiq.com.
Chris Cameron
817-997-4677
logistixiq.com
