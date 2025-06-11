Registration Now Open - Soldiers’ Angels to Host Inaugural Food Distribution in Washington, D.C. on June 24
Monthly food support begins for Military and Veteran families in the DMV area, in partnership with Capital Area Food Bank and Blue Star Families.
Washington, DC, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- National nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels will host the first Washington, D.C. Military and Veteran Food Distribution on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, located at 400 Michigan Ave NE, Washington, D.C. 20017.
This marks the official launch of Soldiers’ Angels’ monthly food assistance program in Washington, D.C.—making it the eighth city to host this impactful initiative, which supports Service Members, Veterans, and their families experiencing food insecurity.
“As our Veterans and Service Members continue to battle food insecurity at a disproportionate rate, Soldiers’ Angels is ramping up our efforts in 2025 to support Military-connected families who need a helping hand,” said U.S. Air Force Veteran, Soldiers’ Angels President and CEO Amy Palmer. “This year, we’re expanding our food assistance programs by more than 50% and reaching new communities—including Washington, D.C. We’re proud to collaborate with Capital Area Food Bank, Blue Star Families, this month’s sponsor Lockheed Martin, and our many corporate partners to ensure that no one who served our country goes hungry.”
The distribution event is open to all Military-connected individuals and families, including Veterans, Active Duty Service Members, National Guard, and Reservists residing in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area. Pre-registration is required. Interested participants can now register and learn more at SoldiersAngels.org/Washington.
“Members of the Military – both past and present – have dedicated their lives to serving others, so it’s only right that when they need help, we’re there to serve them in return,” said Radha Muthiah, President and CEO of the Capital Area Food Bank. “We’re honored to partner with Soldiers’ Angels to ensure Military families in the Greater Washington region can access the nutritious food they need to thrive today and into the future.”
Soldiers’ Angels is also proud to partner with Blue Star Families, the nation’s largest Military and Veteran family support organization, to help spread awareness of the event and ensure those in need know where to turn.
“Through our Nourish the Service program, we’re working to ensure that no Military family has to face food insecurity alone,” said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families. “We’re grateful to collaborate with impactful organizations like Soldiers’ Angels and Capital Area Food Bank to bring vital resources directly to the families who serve.”
The Washington, D.C. launch is sponsored by Lockheed Martin, headquartered in Bethesda, MD. Their generous support makes it possible to provide 75 lbs. of nutritious food to 200 Military and Veteran families during the first event.
Now in its tenth year, the Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution program serves thousands across eight cities — Atlanta, Charleston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Orlando, San Antonio, and now Washington, D.C. Additionally, Soldiers’ Angels has a food pantry in Detroit and will open more locations in 2025. The organization also provides canteen gift cards to Veterans in VA medical facilities and boxed lunches for homeless Veterans and the Military community.
Companies and organizations interested in sponsoring a distribution event can contact Soldiers’ Angels at 210-629-0020 or info@soldiersangels.org.
About Soldiers’ Angels:
Founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton, Soldiers' Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the Military, Veterans, and their families. Through a global network of volunteers, the organization supports tens of thousands of Service Members, Veterans, wounded heroes, and Military families annually through various programs, including food assistance, deployed support, and holiday initiatives. Soldiers' Angels currently maintains a presence in multiple states across the country and supports Military communities worldwide. For more information, visit www.soldiersangels.org. (Tax ID# 20-0583415, CFC# 25131)
May no soldier go unloved | May no soldier walk alone | May no soldier be forgotten | Even after they come home.™
About Lockheed Martin:
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services.
About Capital Area Food Bank:
The Capital Area Food Bank works to address hunger today and create brighter futures tomorrow for more than a million people across the region experiencing food insecurity. As the anchor in the area’s hunger relief infrastructure, the food bank provided more than 64 million meals to people in need last year by supplying food to hundreds of nonprofit organizations. It also works in partnership with organizations across the region to address hunger’s root causes by pairing food with critical services such as education, health care, and job training. To learn more, visit www.capitalareafoodbank.org.
About Blue Star Families:
Blue Star Families (BSF) is the nation’s largest Military and Veteran family support organization. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities with a focus on human-centered design and innovative solutions. A “blue star family” is the family of a currently serving Military member, including active duty, National Guard, reserve forces, and those transitioning out of service. Since its founding in 2009, BSF has delivered more than $336 million in benefits and impacts more than 1.5 million people annually through an expansive network of chapters and outposts. For more information, visit www.bluestarfam.org.
