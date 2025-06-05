The Lives of the Silent
The Lives of the Silent shares powerful, real-life stories of individuals with limited speaking abilities who were often hidden from society. Through their experiences, author Andrew Houvouras reveals how behavior communicates when words fall short—and how empathy, care, and human connection can transform lives. A tribute to resilience, dignity, and the unseen voices that shape us all.
Melbourne, FL, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- When the silent speak, will you be ready to listen?
The Lives of the Silent: Stories of Quiet Courage and Connection by Andrew Houvouras, with a foreword by Thomas Freeman, Senior Vice President of ABA Technologies Inc.
Everyone has those times when we feel unheard. When we finally encounter someone who understands us, we are comforted by the person who took the time to hear. But what about the voiceless who are locked away, not only behind heavy doors, but also within their own bodies?
Andrew Houvouras, MA, BCBA, has decades of successfully applying the scientific principles of behavior analysis to improve people’s quality of life. He reveals personal stories of his interactions with those with autism and disabilities in The Lives of the Silent: Stories of Quiet Courage and Connection (979-8-9886548-9-6; $24.95; KeyPress Publishing; June 2025).
In this moving account of 15 slice-of-life stories, Houvouras expounds upon the lessons he learned during his dynamic career as a behavior analyst. With clear brush strokes, he paints compelling stories of the rich, inspirational insights he obtained while working with people who lived in residential treatment settings.
“Contained within these pages are not just the lives of 15 of the silent, kept hidden in the shadows of society and held within the loneliness of their own isolation until they could finally emerge through the love and care of others,” says Thomas Freeman, MS, BCBA. “These are the stories of us all.”
The Lives of the Silent serves as an excellent resource for caregivers and the families of those with disabilities or autism, and can help support advocacy for better treatment options. Behavior analysts and healthcare workers will connect with the stories, deepening their understanding of those they serve. A copy of The Lives of the Silent belongs on the nightstand of every thoughtful person whose life has intersected with those who cannot speak for themselves.
"The Lives of the Silent: Stories of Quiet Courage and Connection" by Andrew Houvouras
KeyPress Publishing
Trade Paperback; June 3, 2025
ISBN: 979-8-9886548-9-6
$24.95; 5.5 x 8.5; 184 pages
About the Author
Andrew Houvouras is Director of Experiential Training at Florida Institute of Technology. His research has appeared in the Journal of Applied Behavior Analysis, and he coauthored the best-selling QUICK Responses for Reducing Misbehavior and Suspensions. When he’s not writing and teaching to help shape the future of applied behavior analysis and education, Andrew cherishes time with his sons, Preston and Kooper, and his French bulldog, Poppy. He calls Cocoa Beach, Florida, home, where his passions for family and the ocean blend seamlessly.
About ABA Technologies, Inc. and KeyPress Publishing
Our mission is to disseminate the science and technology of behavior. Our relentless effort to bring the science of behavior to the world began in 1992 with the founding of ABA Technologies, Inc. by Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz. ABA Technologies, Inc. became a pioneer in developing and delivering online and professional education. In 2020, ABA Technologies, Inc. expanded our impact as a learning company by creating KeyPress Publishing. We combine experts from the field of behavior analysis and areas such as business strategy and cultural development, behavior-based safety, systems analysis, and instructional design, with carefully crafted project management, art design, and marketing to publish both print and digital books.
ABA Technologies, Inc.
930 South Harbor City Boulevard, Suite 402
Melbourne, Florida 32901
keypress@abatechnologies.com
The Lives of the Silent: Stories of Quiet Courage and Connection by Andrew Houvouras, with a foreword by Thomas Freeman, Senior Vice President of ABA Technologies Inc.
Everyone has those times when we feel unheard. When we finally encounter someone who understands us, we are comforted by the person who took the time to hear. But what about the voiceless who are locked away, not only behind heavy doors, but also within their own bodies?
Andrew Houvouras, MA, BCBA, has decades of successfully applying the scientific principles of behavior analysis to improve people’s quality of life. He reveals personal stories of his interactions with those with autism and disabilities in The Lives of the Silent: Stories of Quiet Courage and Connection (979-8-9886548-9-6; $24.95; KeyPress Publishing; June 2025).
In this moving account of 15 slice-of-life stories, Houvouras expounds upon the lessons he learned during his dynamic career as a behavior analyst. With clear brush strokes, he paints compelling stories of the rich, inspirational insights he obtained while working with people who lived in residential treatment settings.
“Contained within these pages are not just the lives of 15 of the silent, kept hidden in the shadows of society and held within the loneliness of their own isolation until they could finally emerge through the love and care of others,” says Thomas Freeman, MS, BCBA. “These are the stories of us all.”
The Lives of the Silent serves as an excellent resource for caregivers and the families of those with disabilities or autism, and can help support advocacy for better treatment options. Behavior analysts and healthcare workers will connect with the stories, deepening their understanding of those they serve. A copy of The Lives of the Silent belongs on the nightstand of every thoughtful person whose life has intersected with those who cannot speak for themselves.
"The Lives of the Silent: Stories of Quiet Courage and Connection" by Andrew Houvouras
KeyPress Publishing
Trade Paperback; June 3, 2025
ISBN: 979-8-9886548-9-6
$24.95; 5.5 x 8.5; 184 pages
About the Author
Andrew Houvouras is Director of Experiential Training at Florida Institute of Technology. His research has appeared in the Journal of Applied Behavior Analysis, and he coauthored the best-selling QUICK Responses for Reducing Misbehavior and Suspensions. When he’s not writing and teaching to help shape the future of applied behavior analysis and education, Andrew cherishes time with his sons, Preston and Kooper, and his French bulldog, Poppy. He calls Cocoa Beach, Florida, home, where his passions for family and the ocean blend seamlessly.
About ABA Technologies, Inc. and KeyPress Publishing
Our mission is to disseminate the science and technology of behavior. Our relentless effort to bring the science of behavior to the world began in 1992 with the founding of ABA Technologies, Inc. by Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz. ABA Technologies, Inc. became a pioneer in developing and delivering online and professional education. In 2020, ABA Technologies, Inc. expanded our impact as a learning company by creating KeyPress Publishing. We combine experts from the field of behavior analysis and areas such as business strategy and cultural development, behavior-based safety, systems analysis, and instructional design, with carefully crafted project management, art design, and marketing to publish both print and digital books.
ABA Technologies, Inc.
930 South Harbor City Boulevard, Suite 402
Melbourne, Florida 32901
keypress@abatechnologies.com
Contact
KeyPress PublishingContact
Ashley Johnson
321-222-6822
https://abatechnologies.com
keypress@abatechnologies.com
Ashley Johnson
321-222-6822
https://abatechnologies.com
keypress@abatechnologies.com
Multimedia
Categories