Heallist Launches All-in-One Platform to Book 3,000+ Holistic Services Across 200+ Modalities Worldwide

Heallist, a global platform for holistic practitioners, has officially launched its all-in-one public marketplace, now offering over 3,000 bookable holistic services across 200+ modalities including reiki, acupuncture, astrology, functional nutrition, and more. With 2,000+ practitioners from 55+ countries, Heallist bridges the gap in the wellness space by combining practice management tools with public discoverability.