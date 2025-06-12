Jenna Zamil Awarded 2025 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Academics and Research
Jenna Zamil of Pearland, Texas, has been named the 2025 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Academics and Research.
Lexington, VA, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zamil is a 2022 initiate of the University of Houston Circle and graduated in May 2025 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, a minor in Medicine and Society, and a 3.98 GPA.
Zamil has published multiple first-author, peer-reviewed journal articles covering COVID-19 awareness among Middle Eastern and North African communities, mental health during the pandemic, sociodemographic determinants of hay fever, and skin cancer knowledge in adolescents, and she has presented her findings at respected academic conferences and university symposia.
“I am thrilled to recognize Jenna, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, as the National Leader of the Year for Academics and Research,” Jennifer Waller, O∆K president and CEO, said. “This award celebrates an individual achievement that impacts and influences across our world.”
The Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year Awards recognize up to six outstanding undergraduate student leaders annually. These awards are the highest honors presented to the Society's undergraduate members each year.
“This pillar exemplifies curiosity, and I am committed to lifelong learning as I begin medical school,” Zamil said. “I am incredibly grateful to Omicron Delta Kappa for recognizing my passion for this area. I hope to continue cultivating it in my life and in the broader scientific community.”
Zamil served in multiple leadership roles in the American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA), most recently as Co-Chair of the Professional Development Committee. She organized educational panels, study events, and workshops to support peers pursuing careers in medicine. She also integrated her research with advocacy, organizing campus events to raise awareness about sun safety and skin cancer prevention.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
Zamil has published multiple first-author, peer-reviewed journal articles covering COVID-19 awareness among Middle Eastern and North African communities, mental health during the pandemic, sociodemographic determinants of hay fever, and skin cancer knowledge in adolescents, and she has presented her findings at respected academic conferences and university symposia.
“I am thrilled to recognize Jenna, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, as the National Leader of the Year for Academics and Research,” Jennifer Waller, O∆K president and CEO, said. “This award celebrates an individual achievement that impacts and influences across our world.”
The Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year Awards recognize up to six outstanding undergraduate student leaders annually. These awards are the highest honors presented to the Society's undergraduate members each year.
“This pillar exemplifies curiosity, and I am committed to lifelong learning as I begin medical school,” Zamil said. “I am incredibly grateful to Omicron Delta Kappa for recognizing my passion for this area. I hope to continue cultivating it in my life and in the broader scientific community.”
Zamil served in multiple leadership roles in the American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA), most recently as Co-Chair of the Professional Development Committee. She organized educational panels, study events, and workshops to support peers pursuing careers in medicine. She also integrated her research with advocacy, organizing campus events to raise awareness about sun safety and skin cancer prevention.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
Contact
Omicron Delta KappaContact
Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
540-458-5335
www.odk.org
Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
540-458-5335
www.odk.org
Categories