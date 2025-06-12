PARQA Secures Funding to Modernize Staffing Through Innovative SaaS Solutions

PARQA is thrilled to announce that it has received venture capital funding from Traction Capital—a bold step forward as they accelerate their mission to be the leading global Salesforce Consulting firm for talent acquisition firms. This partnership is more than just capital - With Traction Capital’s background in building leading Salesforce consulting firms, PARQA is doubling down on innovation, expanding its team of certified experts, and continuing to scale its impact globally.