PARQA Secures Funding to Modernize Staffing Through Innovative SaaS Solutions
PARQA is thrilled to announce that it has received venture capital funding from Traction Capital—a bold step forward as they accelerate their mission to be the leading global Salesforce Consulting firm for talent acquisition firms. This partnership is more than just capital - With Traction Capital’s background in building leading Salesforce consulting firms, PARQA is doubling down on innovation, expanding its team of certified experts, and continuing to scale its impact globally.
Minneapolis, MN, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Traction Capital has invested in PARQA, a technology consulting and implementation firm built to help staffing and recruiting firms modernize and grow. This investment marks the second deployment from Traction Capital’s recently launched second fund.
Led by Jared Hummel and Adam Post, PARQA empowers staffing agencies to unlock measurable business value through strategic technology implementation. With deep expertise in the Salesforce and Bullhorn ecosystems, PARQA partners with clients to streamline operations, enhance candidate and client experiences, and improve digital transformation outcomes.
PARQA has its roots within Versique, a Minnesota-based staffing and search firm, where it was originally operated as an internal division. Jared Hummel, formerly Versique’s CFO and a longtime entrepreneur, purchased PARQA and spun it out as a standalone company. Since then, he has assembled a strong leadership team, including Julie Haldorson, Dan Woodbeck, and Adam Post, each bringing a wealth of industry and technology experience to the business. Notably, Adam Post was also a part of Magnet 360, a Salesforce consulting firm acquired by Mindtree, where Traction Capital growth Partner Matt Meents previously served as CEO.
Meents, who brings firsthand experience scaling and exiting a Salesforce consulting business, will serve as a mentor and Traction Capital Strategic Growth Partner for PARQA. “We see a huge opportunity to modernize staffing agencies’ talent acquisition processes in a way that truly helps more people get to work. PARQA brings a rare combination of industry-specific expertise and a deep understanding of how to implement technology that delivers results. Their deep alignment with the Salesforce ecosystem and experience implementing solutions built on the platform make them uniquely equipped to drive meaningful change in this space. With their new SaaS product, they’re improving the experience for both candidates and staffing agencies, accelerating time to hire and driving stronger engagement across the board.”
With staffing firms increasingly investing in technology to stay competitive in a fast-evolving market, PARQA is playing a pivotal role in ensuring those investments yield real results. From optimizing ATS and CRM performance to integrating AI and automation tools, the company’s services are tailored to meet the operational demands of staffing professionals.
“This investment from Traction Capital marks a major milestone in PARQA’s journey. It validates our belief that the staffing industry is ready for a new era of technology-driven growth—and that PARQA is uniquely positioned to lead that charge. With the backing of a partner like Traction and the strategic guidance of Matt Meents, we’re accelerating our mission to help staffing firms leverage Salesforce, Bullhorn, automation, and AI to create scalable, efficient, and future-ready operations,” said PARQA’s Founder & CEO, Jared Hummel.
The investment reflects Traction Capital’s ongoing commitment to backing high-potential Midwestern businesses with strong leadership and clear market differentiation. As the firm continues deploying capital from its second fund, PARQA joins a growing portfolio of companies focused on smart, scalable growth.
