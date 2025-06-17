AgozTech Launches Rugged RFID Reader Holster to Support Warehouse and Retail Operations
AgozTech LLC has launched a rugged RFID Reader Holster designed for warehouse, logistics, and retail professionals who rely on handheld RFID devices for inventory and asset management. Built from durable materials and developed based on direct customer feedback, the new holster offers secure, hands-free access, enhanced device protection, and improved worker efficiency. It is compatible with a wide range of RFID reader models and available for purchase now.
Indian Trail, NC, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AgozTech LLC, a leading wholesaler and manufacturer of rugged mobile device accessories, has announced the release of its new RFID Handheld Scanner Case Holster—an essential carrying solution built to meet the demands of warehouse, logistics, and retail professionals. Designed for durability, convenience, and compatibility, the new holster provides secure, hands-free access to RFID reader devices in fast-paced environments where mobility and efficiency are critical.
This newly developed holder was created in collaboration with warehouse and retail partners who expressed a need for a high-quality, wearable case that could withstand the daily rigors of device-heavy workflows. Whether scanning inventory in a large distribution center or conducting asset counts on a retail floor, workers require a way to protect their RFID tag readers while keeping them easily accessible during long shifts. AgozTech’s RFID Handheld Reader Holster answers that call with a thoughtful, field-tested design.
Constructed from industrial-grade materials, the case offers a rugged layer of protection for valuable RFID reader hardware. Its ergonomic form and reinforced structure ensure a secure fit while minimizing user fatigue—ideal for teams handling high scan volumes throughout the day.
“AgozTech has always taken a customer-first approach to product development, and this launch reflects that,” said a spokesperson for AgozTech LLC. “Our clients told us they needed a better way to carry and protect RFID scanners, and we delivered a durable, wearable solution that’s built to improve productivity and reduce device damage in the field.”
As warehouse and retail operations continue to evolve with real-time inventory tracking and RFID-driven automation, equipping frontline teams with the right accessories becomes a crucial part of workflow optimization. The new holster is compatible with a wide range of enterprise-grade RFID scanners, including models from leading brands, Zebra, Janam, Honeywell, etc., used across logistics, supply chain, and retail inventory management systems.
AgozTech’s RFID handheld reader case is now available for wholesale, distribution, and direct purchase. The company also offers custom branding options for enterprise clients seeking to align accessories with their team uniforms or equipment branding.
For purchasing information, volume pricing, or to request a product sample, visit www.agoztech.com or contact info@agoztech.com.
About AgozTech LLC:
AgozTech LLC is a U.S.-based wholesaler of rugged mobile device accessories for barcode scanners, mobile printers, Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals, two-way radios and more, offering solutions for a wide range of industries including retail, logistics, field service, and public safety. Known for its quality, functionality, and responsive design, AgozTech develops products that meet the real-world needs of today’s mobile workforce.
Contact
Gayla Palacios
704-882-0133
www.agoztech.com
