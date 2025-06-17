AgozTech Launches Rugged RFID Reader Holster to Support Warehouse and Retail Operations

AgozTech LLC has launched a rugged RFID Reader Holster designed for warehouse, logistics, and retail professionals who rely on handheld RFID devices for inventory and asset management. Built from durable materials and developed based on direct customer feedback, the new holster offers secure, hands-free access, enhanced device protection, and improved worker efficiency. It is compatible with a wide range of RFID reader models and available for purchase now.