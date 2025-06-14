PARIS Technologies and Custom Excel Spreadsheets Partner to Supercharge Spreadsheet-Based Business Intelligence

PARIS Technologies has partnered with Custom Excel Spreadsheets (CES) to deliver scalable, Excel-based BI and planning solutions. Combining PARIS’s Olation® and PowerExcel with CES’s custom development expertise, the partnership helps companies overcome spreadsheet limitations without leaving Excel behind. Together, they’ll empower users across industries to achieve faster, more secure, and collaborative reporting, forecasting, and analytics.