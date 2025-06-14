PARIS Technologies and Custom Excel Spreadsheets Partner to Supercharge Spreadsheet-Based Business Intelligence
PARIS Technologies has partnered with Custom Excel Spreadsheets (CES) to deliver scalable, Excel-based BI and planning solutions. Combining PARIS’s Olation® and PowerExcel with CES’s custom development expertise, the partnership helps companies overcome spreadsheet limitations without leaving Excel behind. Together, they’ll empower users across industries to achieve faster, more secure, and collaborative reporting, forecasting, and analytics.
Doylestown, PA, June 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- PARIS Technologies, a leader in collaborative FP&A and performance management software, has announced a new partnership with Custom Excel Spreadsheets (CES), a consulting firm specializing in solving complex business challenges using advanced Excel-based solutions.
Both firms share a mission: to elevate Excel beyond its traditional limits and empower teams with faster, more efficient, and scalable business intelligence and planning tools.
“Our firms are united in keeping spreadsheets in the mix, making Excel a far more productive tool and empowering users to provide management with the information they need to run their companies,” said Jack Guarneri, PARIS’s Director of Channel Management. “CES brings a wealth of insight and expertise in addressing spreadsheet users’ needs. Our technologies—Olation® and PowerExcel—will undoubtedly be useful in helping customers achieve success with their BI and planning processes. And that success will be amplified by CES’s skills.”
This is particularly important for multi-user teams that need a centralized, secure, and scalable system—but still want to work within Excel.
CES CEO Colton Cauthen agreed: “While we've had great success in applying Excel's powerful and versatile capabilities to meet our client's needs, there are also many businesses whose needs extend beyond or outgrow what Excel can provide on its own. Partnering with PARIS is allowing our team to deliver even more robust and advanced solutions to clients where the products/services PARIS offers are a better long-term fit.”
He added: “What PARIS accomplishes is very similar to what we've been doing with our clients for a decade, but at a scale, speed and level of security that cannot be accomplished with a standalone Excel application.”
CES has worked with over 700 customers since its founding in 2015, delivering solutions around data integration, automation, visualization, and Excel cloud configurations. Now, together with PARIS, they aim to expand their reach across Finance, manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, construction, and beyond.
About PARIS Technologies Intl.
PARIS Technologies provides a suite of software tools that quickly and cost effectively increase insight and efficiency throughout the organization.
Visionary Intelligence. Finally, executives have the tools they need to run the business.™
To learn more about PARIS Technologies, Intl., please visit paristech.com.
To learn more about CES Custom Excel Spreadsheets, please visit customexcelspreadsheets.com.
Jessica Otero
215-340-2890
https://paristech.com
