PNLH to Expand Recovery Housing with MSHDA Funding: 12 New Beds Will Support Early Recovery
PNLH received MSHDA funding to open two new recovery homes, adding 12 beds for people in early recovery from opioid use disorder. These homes offer safe housing, peer support, and outpatient services—addressing a critical need in Southeast Michigan.
Detroit, MI, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Personalized Nursing LIGHT House, Inc. (PNLH) has received funding through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority’s Recovery Housing Investment Program (RHIP), empowering the nonprofit to move forward with the purchase and launch of two new recovery residences. These homes will add up to 12 new recovery beds for individuals in early recovery from substance use disorder (SUD - specifically Opioid Use Disorder), creating critical housing stability during one of the most vulnerable stages of the recovery journey.
What This Means for the Community
Two recovery homes are planned to provide safe, structured housing for individuals transitioning from intensive SUD treatment levels or from unstable living environments.
The program will serve people who are early in their recovery and in need of community, accountability, and trauma-informed support.
Clients will have access to peer recovery coaches, case management services, and outpatient services provided by PNLH.
The expansion addresses critical gaps in recovery housing in Southeast Michigan, especially for persons with Opioid Use Disorder and who are underinsured and housing-insecure individuals.
This initiative is part of PNLH’s commitment to holistic, person-centered recovery that integrates medical, behavioral, and social support systems. Housing stability is a key factor in reducing relapse, supporting employment readiness, and sustaining long-term recovery.
“We are honored and deeply grateful for this opportunity,” said Joseph Paliwoda, CEO of PNLH. “Having a safe, clean, and supportive home creates a healing environment and is fundamental to laying a strong foundation in recovery. These homes will open new doors for individuals and will support their recovery journey.”
“Transition out of treatment is one of the most critical times for individuals with substance use disorder,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive and Michigan Opioids Task Force co-chair. “It’s a time when individuals face an increased risk of returning to substance use and stable housing is one of the most powerful tools we have to prevent setbacks in their recovery. Recovery housing is a medically informed, evidence-based solution that offers individuals the stability and support needed to maintain their recovery and rebuild their lives.”
“Access to safe, stable housing is essential to successful recovery,” said Lisa Kemmis, chief housing solutions officer for MSHDA. “Through the Recovery Housing Investment Program, we’re proud to support partners like PNLH who are creating environments where individuals can heal, rebuild their lives, and move toward long-term stability.”
Referral & Contact Information
Phone: 734-451-7800
Website: www.pnlh.org
Recovery Housing Services: https://www.pnlh.org/services/recovery-housing
Make a Referral or Learn More Today
About Personalized Nursing LIGHT House (PNLH)
Founded in 1990, PNLH is a nonprofit behavioral healthcare provider offering integrated support for individuals navigating substance use, mental health, and primary care needs. PNLH is known for serving underserved and marginalized communities with compassion, respect, and evidence-based care. Offering a full continuum of care, PNLH provides Withdrawal Management (detox), Residential, Intensive Outpatient Programs with Domicile (IOPD), outpatient treatment, case management, peer recovery coaches, and recovery housing. PNLH guides clients from the darkness of addiction to long-lasting wellness. Visit www.pnlh.org to learn more about the services offered at PNLH.
About MSHDA, MDHHS, and the Recovery Housing Investment Program (RHIP)
The Recovery Housing Investment Program (RHIP) is funded through Michigan's opioid settlement resources and administered in partnership by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The initiative expands access to safe, certified recovery housing for individuals impacted by substance use disorder, providing a foundation for long-term stability and wellness.
What This Means for the Community
Two recovery homes are planned to provide safe, structured housing for individuals transitioning from intensive SUD treatment levels or from unstable living environments.
The program will serve people who are early in their recovery and in need of community, accountability, and trauma-informed support.
Clients will have access to peer recovery coaches, case management services, and outpatient services provided by PNLH.
The expansion addresses critical gaps in recovery housing in Southeast Michigan, especially for persons with Opioid Use Disorder and who are underinsured and housing-insecure individuals.
This initiative is part of PNLH’s commitment to holistic, person-centered recovery that integrates medical, behavioral, and social support systems. Housing stability is a key factor in reducing relapse, supporting employment readiness, and sustaining long-term recovery.
“We are honored and deeply grateful for this opportunity,” said Joseph Paliwoda, CEO of PNLH. “Having a safe, clean, and supportive home creates a healing environment and is fundamental to laying a strong foundation in recovery. These homes will open new doors for individuals and will support their recovery journey.”
“Transition out of treatment is one of the most critical times for individuals with substance use disorder,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive and Michigan Opioids Task Force co-chair. “It’s a time when individuals face an increased risk of returning to substance use and stable housing is one of the most powerful tools we have to prevent setbacks in their recovery. Recovery housing is a medically informed, evidence-based solution that offers individuals the stability and support needed to maintain their recovery and rebuild their lives.”
“Access to safe, stable housing is essential to successful recovery,” said Lisa Kemmis, chief housing solutions officer for MSHDA. “Through the Recovery Housing Investment Program, we’re proud to support partners like PNLH who are creating environments where individuals can heal, rebuild their lives, and move toward long-term stability.”
Referral & Contact Information
Phone: 734-451-7800
Website: www.pnlh.org
Recovery Housing Services: https://www.pnlh.org/services/recovery-housing
Make a Referral or Learn More Today
About Personalized Nursing LIGHT House (PNLH)
Founded in 1990, PNLH is a nonprofit behavioral healthcare provider offering integrated support for individuals navigating substance use, mental health, and primary care needs. PNLH is known for serving underserved and marginalized communities with compassion, respect, and evidence-based care. Offering a full continuum of care, PNLH provides Withdrawal Management (detox), Residential, Intensive Outpatient Programs with Domicile (IOPD), outpatient treatment, case management, peer recovery coaches, and recovery housing. PNLH guides clients from the darkness of addiction to long-lasting wellness. Visit www.pnlh.org to learn more about the services offered at PNLH.
About MSHDA, MDHHS, and the Recovery Housing Investment Program (RHIP)
The Recovery Housing Investment Program (RHIP) is funded through Michigan's opioid settlement resources and administered in partnership by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The initiative expands access to safe, certified recovery housing for individuals impacted by substance use disorder, providing a foundation for long-term stability and wellness.
Contact
Personalized Nursing LIGHT HouseContact
Adriene Davis
734-474-0323
www.pnlh.org
Joe Paliwoda, CEO
joe@pnlh.org
Adriene Davis
734-474-0323
www.pnlh.org
Joe Paliwoda, CEO
joe@pnlh.org
Categories