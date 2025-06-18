Diamond Care Transportation Expands Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services Across South Carolina and Beyond
Diamond Care Transportation announces a major service expansion across South Carolina, Florida, Washington, Maryland, and the District of Columbia, bringing enhanced wheelchair-accessible transportation options to meet the growing needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities.
Ladson, SC, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Diamond Care Transportation, a leading provider of Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), has officially expanded its wheelchair-accessible ride services across South Carolina. This expansion marks a milestone in the company’s mission to improve mobility and healthcare access for elderly and disabled individuals.
Following increasing demand for reliable, compassionate transport options, Diamond Care Transportation now serves patients in South Carolina, Florida, Washington, Maryland, and the District of Columbia. This strategic move ensures more patients can access critical medical appointments safely and on time.
“Our expansion across these regions represents our deep commitment to accessible healthcare,” said a Diamond Care Transportation spokesperson. “We’ve invested in top-tier vehicles, staff training, and new technology to make the ride experience seamless and stress-free.”
The newly added service zones come with upgrades to booking convenience, including phone scheduling, online booking, and a dedicated customer support team.
Diamond Care Transportation offers:
Wheelchair-accessible vehicles with trained drivers.
On-time pickups and courteous service.
Transportation to clinics, hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and dialysis centers.
Medicaid-approved and private pay ride options.
This service update follows the company’s recent milestones, including securing new broker partnerships and hiring additional trained drivers across service areas.
For families seeking dependable, compassionate transportation for their loved ones, Diamond Care Transportation is now accepting new bookings.
About Diamond Care Transportation
Diamond Care Transportation provides non-emergency medical transportation with a focus on seniors, individuals with disabilities, and patients requiring wheelchair-accessible rides. Serving South Carolina, Florida, Washington, Maryland, and the DC area, the company is committed to patient safety, punctuality, and comfort.
Contact:
Email: info@diamondcaretransportation.com
Phone: +1 (864) 335-9824
Website: https://diamondcaretransportation.com
Following increasing demand for reliable, compassionate transport options, Diamond Care Transportation now serves patients in South Carolina, Florida, Washington, Maryland, and the District of Columbia. This strategic move ensures more patients can access critical medical appointments safely and on time.
“Our expansion across these regions represents our deep commitment to accessible healthcare,” said a Diamond Care Transportation spokesperson. “We’ve invested in top-tier vehicles, staff training, and new technology to make the ride experience seamless and stress-free.”
The newly added service zones come with upgrades to booking convenience, including phone scheduling, online booking, and a dedicated customer support team.
Diamond Care Transportation offers:
Wheelchair-accessible vehicles with trained drivers.
On-time pickups and courteous service.
Transportation to clinics, hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and dialysis centers.
Medicaid-approved and private pay ride options.
This service update follows the company’s recent milestones, including securing new broker partnerships and hiring additional trained drivers across service areas.
For families seeking dependable, compassionate transportation for their loved ones, Diamond Care Transportation is now accepting new bookings.
About Diamond Care Transportation
Diamond Care Transportation provides non-emergency medical transportation with a focus on seniors, individuals with disabilities, and patients requiring wheelchair-accessible rides. Serving South Carolina, Florida, Washington, Maryland, and the DC area, the company is committed to patient safety, punctuality, and comfort.
Contact:
Email: info@diamondcaretransportation.com
Phone: +1 (864) 335-9824
Website: https://diamondcaretransportation.com
Contact
Diamond CareContact
Isabella Masters
564-668-4966
kknewsofficial.com
Isabella Masters
564-668-4966
kknewsofficial.com
Categories