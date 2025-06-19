After Investing Over $400,000 in 2024, the French Leader in Automotive Software Prepares to Enter the U.S. Market with a New Name and a Fully Localized Version
French automotive tech entrepreneur Mathieu Blondeau announces the expansion of OptimCar to the U.S. market. Following a $400,000 investment in 2024 to develop a new version of the software in France, a full adaptation is now underway for American dealerships. The platform is currently being translated, customized, and rebranded for the U.S., with an official launch under a new name expected in late 2025 or early 2026.
Saint Petersburg, FL, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Building on his success in France, Mathieu Blondeau, co-founder of Hexagone Automotive, has settled in Florida to lead the launch of the U.S. version of OptimCar, a dealership management system (DMS) that has become a benchmark in the French automotive industry.
In 2024, over $400,000 was invested to develop a completely redesigned version of the software. This major update now incorporates artificial intelligence, cutting-edge technical architecture, a simplified interface, improved performance, and full integration with the industry's leading platforms.
This ambitious overhaul had a clear goal: to establish a solid and scalable foundation for international expansion, starting with the U.S. market.
Since early 2025, a new phase of investment has focused on translating, adapting, and rebranding the solution to meet the specific operational needs of American dealerships.
“We are working closely with several U.S. partners to validate the name and strategic positioning of our American version,” explains Mathieu Blondeau.
“It’s much more than a simple translation, it’s a complete product transformation: a new brand identity, a redesigned interface, and features specifically tailored for American automotive professionals.”
The official launch of the rebranded U.S. version of OptimCar is scheduled for late 2025 or early 2026.
A proven technological foundation in France
In France, OptimCar is integrated with all major automotive platforms. With just one click, vehicle listings are automatically syndicated to top classified ad websites.
Used daily by over 2,500 automotive professionals, from independent dealers to large groups, OptimCar is known for:
- Its modern, cloud-based architecture
- Its modular, scalable design
- Its user-friendly interface
- Its seamless integration with the dealership ecosystem
A rapidly growing automotive ecosystem
Mathieu Blondeau is also the founder of several successful automotive tech companies, including:
- VOBiz, a comprehensive DMS used by more than 900 dealerships
- Vroomiz, a network of over 450 independent automotive sellers
- BHcar, a fast-growing franchise network with more than 90 locations in France
About Hexagone Automotive
Hexagone Automotive is a French technology group specializing in digital solutions for automotive distribution. Its platforms "OptimCar, Vroomiz, and VOBiz" support automotive professionals in their digital transformation, sales performance, and large-scale business growth.
In 2024, over $400,000 was invested to develop a completely redesigned version of the software. This major update now incorporates artificial intelligence, cutting-edge technical architecture, a simplified interface, improved performance, and full integration with the industry's leading platforms.
This ambitious overhaul had a clear goal: to establish a solid and scalable foundation for international expansion, starting with the U.S. market.
Since early 2025, a new phase of investment has focused on translating, adapting, and rebranding the solution to meet the specific operational needs of American dealerships.
“We are working closely with several U.S. partners to validate the name and strategic positioning of our American version,” explains Mathieu Blondeau.
“It’s much more than a simple translation, it’s a complete product transformation: a new brand identity, a redesigned interface, and features specifically tailored for American automotive professionals.”
The official launch of the rebranded U.S. version of OptimCar is scheduled for late 2025 or early 2026.
A proven technological foundation in France
In France, OptimCar is integrated with all major automotive platforms. With just one click, vehicle listings are automatically syndicated to top classified ad websites.
Used daily by over 2,500 automotive professionals, from independent dealers to large groups, OptimCar is known for:
- Its modern, cloud-based architecture
- Its modular, scalable design
- Its user-friendly interface
- Its seamless integration with the dealership ecosystem
A rapidly growing automotive ecosystem
Mathieu Blondeau is also the founder of several successful automotive tech companies, including:
- VOBiz, a comprehensive DMS used by more than 900 dealerships
- Vroomiz, a network of over 450 independent automotive sellers
- BHcar, a fast-growing franchise network with more than 90 locations in France
About Hexagone Automotive
Hexagone Automotive is a French technology group specializing in digital solutions for automotive distribution. Its platforms "OptimCar, Vroomiz, and VOBiz" support automotive professionals in their digital transformation, sales performance, and large-scale business growth.
Contact
OptimcarContact
Mathieu Blondeau
(727) 458-9929
https://www.optimcar.fr/
Mathieu Blondeau
(727) 458-9929
https://www.optimcar.fr/
Categories