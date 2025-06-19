After Investing Over $400,000 in 2024, the French Leader in Automotive Software Prepares to Enter the U.S. Market with a New Name and a Fully Localized Version

French automotive tech entrepreneur Mathieu Blondeau announces the expansion of OptimCar to the U.S. market. Following a $400,000 investment in 2024 to develop a new version of the software in France, a full adaptation is now underway for American dealerships. The platform is currently being translated, customized, and rebranded for the U.S., with an official launch under a new name expected in late 2025 or early 2026.