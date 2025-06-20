Lazzara Yachts Launches Industry-Disruptive LPC 300 Luxury Power Catamaran
Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lazzara Yachts is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new model, the Lazzara LPC 300, that will make its world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2025. Built to strict European standards the LPC 300 introduces an industry-first patented full-beam lower deck platform, redefining luxury, space, and performance in the power catamaran segment.
Claiming the title of the world’s best-built and most voluminous luxury power catamaran, the LPC 300 offers over 300 square meters (3,200+ square feet) of usable space — an unprecedented achievement in its size category. The LPC 300’s patented design enables a range of exceptional features not found in any other yacht in its class, such as:
- An impressive 8.85-meter (29-foot) wide owner’s suite with a foldout balcony and private beach club access.
- 4 guest staterooms, each with ensuite bathrooms.
- Dedicated crew quarters for four, with exceptional storage.
- On the main deck, an open-concept salon and atrium enhance the sense of volume and connectivity.
- The flybridge is designed for ultimate entertaining, featuring custom integrated hot tub, Texas-style BBQ, and a signature round al fresco dining table typically found on much larger superyachts.
Cutting-Edge Engineering & Systems
- Patented structurally integrated sea chests and discharge boxes eliminating the typical through-hulls down the side of the yacht.
- Hard piping throughout the yacht instead of flexible hoses.
- Redundancy for critical systems.
- Epoxy hull for superior performance.
Design Excellence
With its bold yet elegant lines, large expanses of glazing, and graceful lighting, the LPC 300 makes a striking impression at any port. The modern aesthetic is paired with thoughtful touches such as floating shelves and castle-style staircases from the lower deck to the main deck.
David Galante, Executive Vice President of Lazzara Yachts, emphasized the brand’s commitment to innovation:
“Our goal with the LPC 300 is simple — to build the most reliable, luxurious, and innovative power catamaran in the world. We are proud to offer a yacht that delivers unmatched space, comfort, and engineering integrity.”
The LPC 300 is part of the Lazzara Luxury Power Catamaran series, which also includes the LPC 500. These models represent the culmination of Lazzara’s vision to elevate the power catamaran market with unprecedented levels of design and functionality.
Deniz Diduk, Marketing Director at Lazzara Yachts, shares insights on industry trends: "We are seeing growing interest in high-end power catamarans like the Lazzara LPC 300, as they offer an exceptional combination of space, stability, efficiency, and luxury—attributes that are rarely matched by traditional monohull yachts of similar size."
The world premiere of the Lazzara LPC 300 will be a highlight of the Cannes Yachting Festival 2025.
About Lazzara Yachts
Lazzara Yachts has a rich heritage of crafting exceptional yachts that combine innovation, performance, and luxury. Specializing in premium-quality engineering and craftsmanship, Lazzara Yachts focuses on semi-custom-built yachts that blend advanced technology with timeless aesthetics. From ultra-high-volume models to next-generation materials and patented systems, Lazzara Yachts is redefining modern yacht construction - delivering yachts that are not only built to impress but built to last.
Contact
Deniz Diduk
+1-813-437-3355
lazzarayachts.com
