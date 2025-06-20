Lazzara Yachts Launches Industry-Disruptive LPC 300 Luxury Power Catamaran

Lazzara Yachts is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new model, the Lazzara LPC 300, that will make its world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2025. Claiming the title of the world’s best-built and most voluminous luxury power catamaran, the LPC 300 offers over 300 square meters (3,200+ square feet) of usable space — an unprecedented achievement in its size category.