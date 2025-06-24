New Storage Facility Opening in Bensenville, IL
Bensenville, IL, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LSC Development, LLC is excited to announce the grand opening of a new self-storage facility located at 1180 Irving Park Rd in Bensenville, IL.
The property is strategically located at Irving Park Road and IL Route 83, just over a mile west of O’Hare International Airport, providing excellent visibility and access from both Irving Park Road (with an Annual Average Daily Traffic of 29,300) and Route 83 (45,500 AADT). It caters to residents of Bensenville, Itasca, Wood Dale, Elk Grove Village, Addison, Elmhurst, Northlake, Franklin Park, and other nearby western suburbs. The surrounding 3-mile area has a population exceeding 60,000 people, with a median income of $86,000, which is well above the national average.
The newly constructed Class A, 4-story store offers 83,267 rentable square feet, consisting of 739 storage units of various sizes. A notable feature is the 90-foot-long by 31-foot-wide drive-thru loading area with drive-up contractor units along both sides. Additionally, there is a range of large contractor drive-up units with exterior access.
The building is entirely climate-controlled and equipped with a cutting-edge security system, including a secure keypad access and control system, coupled with an HD camera surveillance.
The project was designed by SGW Architects and constructed by GA Johnson & Son, with TBK Bank providing the construction loan. “Collaborating with the Village of Bensenville and the community to bring this project to fruition has been a rewarding experience, and we are excited to provide state-of-the-art, secure, fully climate-controlled self-storage to the community,” stated John Nikolich, President & COO of LSC Development.
The facility is managed by Extra Space Storage, a leading publicly traded self-storage REIT that operates over 4,000 storage facilities. Customer contact-free leasing is available through the Extra Space online reservation system. Storage units can be rented online, over the phone, or in person for customer convenience.
About LSC Development, LLC:
LSC Development is a fully integrated real estate operating company based in Barrington, Illinois, focusing on the acquisition, development, and ownership of commercial and self-storage properties. Since its founding in 2002, LSC Development has acquired, developed, and operated 94 self-storage properties encompassing over seven million square feet. The current portfolio and development pipeline consist of over 3.0 million square feet.
