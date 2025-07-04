Frontier Services Group 500: HK Sponsors the Ju-Jitsu Federation of Cambodia and Cambodia’s National Ju-Jitsu Team
Phnom Penh, Cambodia, July 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Frontier Services Group (FSG) (HKEX: 500), a global leader in risk mitigation, security, and logistics services, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of the Ju-Jitsu Federation of Cambodia (JJFC), the Kingdom’s sole governing body for the sport of Ju-Jitsu and one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing and most decorated sports organizations.
This landmark partnership strengthens FSG’s regional engagement and commitment to community development, leadership, and discipline—values that deeply aligned with the spirit of martial arts and the vision of JJFC.
Empowering Cambodia’s Champions
Established in 2018, JJFC has rapidly elevated Cambodia’s presence on the international stage. In just a few years, the JJFC currently has 18 National Athletes whom travel and compete internationally. In addition to these on the roster, the federation also send up and coming talents to compete internationally in multiple disciplines… JJFC athletes have earned over 200 medals, including prestigious victories at the Asian Games, SEA Games, and World Championships. With more than 50 national athletes competing across Ne-waza, Duo/Show, and Fighting disciplines, JJFC continues to inspire Cambodia’s youth through excellence, perseverance, and international collaboration.
In 2025 alone, JJFC will participate in over a dozen global tournaments including the World Games (China), JJIF World Championship (Thailand), and the 33rd SEA Games (Thailand), representing Cambodia with pride and determination.
Community Partnership
"Supporting the Ju-Jitsu Federation of Cambodia reflects our long-term strategy to align Frontier Services Group with institutions that promote discipline, integrity, and international excellence," said Ric Peregrino, Managing Director of Strategy & Operations at FSG. "This partnership also underscores our commitment to youth empowerment, corporate social responsibility, and regional engagement across Southeast Asia."
A Shared Commitment to Community and Excellence
In addition to brand alignment and visibility, the sponsorship will:
• Contribute directly to training and development for underprivileged youth
• Support athlete participation in overseas competitions and training camps
• Promote a narrative of health, education, and leadership in Cambodian sport
The annual sponsorship fee will be directed toward hosting national championships, funding athlete participation in international events, and enabling critical training opportunities abroad.
About Frontier Services Group
Frontier Services Group (HKEX: 500) is an international provider of integrated safety, security, and risk mitigation services. With operations in more than 22 countries, FSG supports multinational enterprises, development organizations, and governments with tailored solutions across complex operating environments.
About JJFC
The Ju-Jitsu Federation of Cambodia (JJFC) is the Kingdom’s sole national body governing the sport of Ju-Jitsu. Since its founding in 2018, JJFC has led Cambodia to significant international victories and continues to serve as a platform for developing world-class athletes while promoting health, discipline, and empowerment among Cambodia’s youth.
Media Contact:
Frontier Services Group
Communications Office
Email: info@fsgroup.com
Website: www.fsgroup.com
