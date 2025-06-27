*Assembly Required & GoHero Bring the First-Ever "The Designer Toy Art Festival" to Philadelphia, August 1–10
For the first time ever, art toy culture comes to Philadelphia with cutting edge independent toy creators at The Designer Toy Art Festival. The successful *Assembly Required show teams up with pop culture powerhouse GoHero and local creative agency POP Solutions, to bring over 100 indie brands together a unique experience. The exhibition starts August 1 and leads to the main event August 8-10, with creative events, food, music, entertainment, and more.
Philadelphia, PA, June 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This summer, *Assembly Required brings the cutting edge of independent toy art and creative culture to Philadelphia with the Designer Toy Art Festival. The event starts with a gallery and online exhibition August 1st and leads to the main event August 8-10 at the historic 23rd Street Armory.
Originally launched in Asheville, NC, by artist and curator Matthew J. Casale, *Assembly Required is one of the nation’s only events exclusively dedicated to celebrating independent designer toys, bootlegs, customs, and pop-surrealist collectibles. With its 2025 expansion into Philadelphia, the all-ages show brings together more than 100 independent artists, vendors, and independent toy brands from around the country for a one-of-a-kind gathering that fuses street art, pop-culture, sculptural toys, and figural storytelling.
“This space was built by artists who needed each other — and needed a platform,” said *Assembly Required founder Matthew J. Casale. A University of the Arts alum and a 16-year Philadelphia resident before moving to NC, Matthew observed that, “Philadelphia is the perfect city for this expansion because it has a rich legacy of creativity, rebellion, and community-building. These artists deserve a stage, and *Assembly Required is where they get it.”
For the first time, the event has evolved to become the Designer Toy Art Festival — a multi-day event produced and curated with partners at GoHero, pioneers in collectible toy design, and POP Solutions, an award-winning creative brand development company. The showcase will feature amazing original creations, limited-edition exclusives, live entertainment, and collaborative opportunities for artists looking to take their work to the next level.
“Independent creators are the heartbeat of tomorrow’s brands,” said Steve Forde, founder of GoHero, POP Solutions, and co-founder of LBO Collective. “We’ve seen firsthand how powerful art toys can be in shaping culture. This event is designed to be a launchpad for the next generation of world-class creators.”
This unique experience also features live DJ’ing, food, cosplay, and satellite entertainment designed to celebrate independent creatives. For many, designer toys are more than collectibles — they’re tools for cultural storytelling and identity.
"Art toys are a powerful way for more creatives to tell personal stories—often the ones overlooked or left out by mainstream media," said Acori Honzo, acclaimed Philadelphia artist and co-founder of LBO Collective. "This festival gives artists from all walks of life a chance to speak through their craft and connect directly with the community."
As Philadelphia continues to rise as a national hub for art, design, and maker culture, *Assembly Required provides an opportunity for local businesses and institutions to rally behind the creative community.
“Supporting the arts in Philly isn’t optional — it’s essential,” said Casey Parker, owner of the iconic José Pistola’s and longtime advocate for local talent. “This kind of festival brings people together, drives business, and shows the world what Philly is made of.”
Whether you're a seasoned collector, a curious newcomer, or just looking for something fresh and inspiring, *Assembly Required – Designer Toy Art Festival offers an unforgettable experience of creativity, connection, and culture.
Event Details:
Dates: August 1–10, 2025
Cost: Free and ticketed – See website for event details
Location: 23rd Street Armory, 22 S 23rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
Website: www.toyartfest.com
For press inquiries, artist interviews, or media credentials, please contact: sforde@gohero.com
Originally launched in Asheville, NC, by artist and curator Matthew J. Casale, *Assembly Required is one of the nation’s only events exclusively dedicated to celebrating independent designer toys, bootlegs, customs, and pop-surrealist collectibles. With its 2025 expansion into Philadelphia, the all-ages show brings together more than 100 independent artists, vendors, and independent toy brands from around the country for a one-of-a-kind gathering that fuses street art, pop-culture, sculptural toys, and figural storytelling.
“This space was built by artists who needed each other — and needed a platform,” said *Assembly Required founder Matthew J. Casale. A University of the Arts alum and a 16-year Philadelphia resident before moving to NC, Matthew observed that, “Philadelphia is the perfect city for this expansion because it has a rich legacy of creativity, rebellion, and community-building. These artists deserve a stage, and *Assembly Required is where they get it.”
For the first time, the event has evolved to become the Designer Toy Art Festival — a multi-day event produced and curated with partners at GoHero, pioneers in collectible toy design, and POP Solutions, an award-winning creative brand development company. The showcase will feature amazing original creations, limited-edition exclusives, live entertainment, and collaborative opportunities for artists looking to take their work to the next level.
“Independent creators are the heartbeat of tomorrow’s brands,” said Steve Forde, founder of GoHero, POP Solutions, and co-founder of LBO Collective. “We’ve seen firsthand how powerful art toys can be in shaping culture. This event is designed to be a launchpad for the next generation of world-class creators.”
This unique experience also features live DJ’ing, food, cosplay, and satellite entertainment designed to celebrate independent creatives. For many, designer toys are more than collectibles — they’re tools for cultural storytelling and identity.
"Art toys are a powerful way for more creatives to tell personal stories—often the ones overlooked or left out by mainstream media," said Acori Honzo, acclaimed Philadelphia artist and co-founder of LBO Collective. "This festival gives artists from all walks of life a chance to speak through their craft and connect directly with the community."
As Philadelphia continues to rise as a national hub for art, design, and maker culture, *Assembly Required provides an opportunity for local businesses and institutions to rally behind the creative community.
“Supporting the arts in Philly isn’t optional — it’s essential,” said Casey Parker, owner of the iconic José Pistola’s and longtime advocate for local talent. “This kind of festival brings people together, drives business, and shows the world what Philly is made of.”
Whether you're a seasoned collector, a curious newcomer, or just looking for something fresh and inspiring, *Assembly Required – Designer Toy Art Festival offers an unforgettable experience of creativity, connection, and culture.
Event Details:
Dates: August 1–10, 2025
Cost: Free and ticketed – See website for event details
Location: 23rd Street Armory, 22 S 23rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
Website: www.toyartfest.com
For press inquiries, artist interviews, or media credentials, please contact: sforde@gohero.com
Contact
GoHeroContact
Steve Forde
856-669-4129
https://www.gohero.com/
Steve Forde
856-669-4129
https://www.gohero.com/
Multimedia
Categories