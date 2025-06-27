*Assembly Required & GoHero Bring the First-Ever "The Designer Toy Art Festival" to Philadelphia, August 1–10

For the first time ever, art toy culture comes to Philadelphia with cutting edge independent toy creators at The Designer Toy Art Festival. The successful *Assembly Required show teams up with pop culture powerhouse GoHero and local creative agency POP Solutions, to bring over 100 indie brands together a unique experience. The exhibition starts August 1 and leads to the main event August 8-10, with creative events, food, music, entertainment, and more.