FINM Solutions Announces the Graduation of the 2025 Virtual Administrative Assistant Training Program
Detroit, MI, June 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FINM Solutions proudly announces the successful culmination of the 2025 Virtual Administrative Assistant Training Program with a special graduation ceremony. This event marks a significant achievement for our graduates, who are now equipped to excel in today's dynamic administrative and remote work environments.
About the Program:
The Virtual Administrative Assistant Training Program, consisting of eight intensive sessions, provides essential skills for Detroit residents, small business professionals, and entrepreneurs. Key topics include:
- Professional communication, time management, and customer service
- The use of virtual platforms and technology integration
- Implementation of organizational systems and remote support tools
- Enhancing career readiness and job search strategies
Certification Opportunity:
Graduates who completed all sessions are eligible to have their National Career Certification Board (NCCB) Administrative Assistant Certification Exam fee covered, certifying them as Certified Administrative Assistants.
Program Impact:
This program has successfully prepared a diverse group of individuals, ranging from entrepreneurs seeking contract opportunities to job seekers ready for full-time employment. Our graduates represent a valuable addition to the local workforce, contributing to Detroit’s talent pipeline.
While the graduation ceremony is by invitation only, we encourage organizations interested in supporting workforce development and exploring future collaborations to contact us for more information.
For inquiries, please contact Shaniece Bennett at www.finmsolutions.org.
About FINM Solutions:
FINM Solutions is a Detroit based 501(c)3 organization that bridges the gap between workforce development and job placement! Our goal is helping to alleviate poverty with technical career training and to support economic development via technical support services for underserved individuals, nonprofits, and local businesses.
Contact
Shaniece Bennett
313-316-7631
www.finmsolutions.org
