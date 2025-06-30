OrthoNeuro Welcomes Fellowship-Trained Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Dr. Braden J. Passias
Columbus, OH, June 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- OrthoNeuro, a partner practice of OrthoAlliance, the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio, is excited to announce that Braden J. Passias, D.O., will join the practice as an Orthopedic Spine Surgeon on August 4, 2025. Dr. Passias brings advanced fellowship training in spine surgery and a deep commitment to providing cutting-edge, patient-centered care to the Central Ohio community.
Dr. Passias is completing his Orthopedic Spine Surgery Fellowship at the University of California San Diego under the leadership of R. Todd Allen, MD, PhD, and will graduate in July 2025. He previously completed his Orthopedic Surgery Residency at OhioHealth System (Ohio University Affiliate) in Columbus, Ohio. Dr. Passias earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and his undergraduate degree in Kinesiology, cum laude, from Miami University.
“I am thrilled to join the talented spine team at OrthoNeuro,” said Dr. Passias. “As a native of Ohio, it’s incredibly meaningful for me to return home and serve the community where I grew up. I was drawn to OrthoNeuro’s reputation for clinical excellence, multidisciplinary collaboration, and its patient-first approach to care. I look forward to helping patients regain function, reduce pain, and improve their quality of life through both surgical and non-surgical spine treatments.”
Dr. Passias is board-licensed in Ohio and California and specializes in the management of spinal disorders including degenerative conditions, deformities, trauma, and complex spinal reconstructions.
“We are proud to welcome Dr. Passias to OrthoNeuro,” said Dr. Larry Todd, President of OrthoNeuro. “His exceptional training and passion for patient care will strengthen our spine surgery program and further our mission of delivering outstanding orthopedic and neurological care to the region.”
Dr. Passias will begin seeing patients at OrthoNeuro’s Pickerington, New Albany, and Westerville locations starting August 4, 2025. For appointments or more information, visit www.orthoneuro.com or call 614.890.6555.
About OrthoNeuro
OrthoNeuro, a partner practice of OrthoAlliance—the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio—is a dedicated team of orthopedic and neurologic healthcare professionals committed to providing the highest quality specialty care in Columbus, Ohio and surrounding areas, with compassion and understanding. Our board-certified physicians specialize in orthopedic surgery, spine surgery and care, neurology, acute pain management, podiatry & wound care. OrthoNeuro currently has 6 locations, including 2 orthopedic walk-in clinics, throughout greater Columbus.
