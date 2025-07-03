Saving Abel Fall Tour Announcement
Saving Abel announces their Fall 2025 Tour with an all-new lineup featuring Garfield Redden (drums) and Randy Webb (vocals) from One Day Alive, joining founding members Jason Null and Scott Bartlett, along with veteran bassist Scott Wilson.
Southern rock band Saving Abel are hitting the road starting early October 2025, with a powerful new lineup and a coast to coast tour, reignitting the fire that made them a rock-radio staple.
Founding Members Jason Null and Scott Bartlett are joined by veteran bassist Scott Wilson, bringing depth, energy, and experience to the bands unmistakable sound.
Joining the fold are Garfield Redden on drums and Randy Webb on vocals-both from the band One Day Alive. Reddens Explosive ,precise percussion and Webbs raw, soulfull voice inject new life into the group, while honoring the hard -hitting southern roots that define Saving Abel.
With renewed chemistry and stage show to match, this line up delivers a refreshed Saving Abel-classic fire with a modern spark fall dates at savingabel.us
Chuck Bernal
213-674-7499
artistww.com
Gregg St Charles (Agent)
gregg@artistww.com
513-200-2043
