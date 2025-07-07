OrthoNeuro Welcomes Fellowship-Trained Sports Medicine Specialist Dr. Brian Skura, DO - Expanding Access for Athletes and Active Patients
Columbus, OH, July 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- OrthoNeuro is pleased to announce that fellowship-trained Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Specialist Brian Skura, DO will join the practice on August 11, 2025. With advanced expertise in treating sports-related injuries and a passion for helping athletes and active individuals return to peak performance, Dr. Skura is a valuable addition to OrthoNeuro’s renowned orthopedic team.
As a partner practice of OrthoAlliance, the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio, OrthoNeuro continues to strengthen its position as a leading provider of orthopedic and sports medicine care. Dr. Skura’s addition further enhances OrthoNeuro’s ability to deliver expert, comprehensive care for athletes and active individuals throughout the region.
Dr. Skura completed his Orthopedic Surgery residency at OhioHealth and recently completed a Sports Medicine Orthopedic Surgery fellowship at Beacon Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation in Cincinnati. His clinical interests include arthroscopic surgery, ligament reconstruction, cartilage restoration, and the management of complex joint injuries.
“I am excited to join the outstanding sports medicine team at OrthoNeuro,” said Dr. Skura. “Their patient-first philosophy, collaborative environment, and reputation for delivering top-tier care made it the perfect fit for me. I look forward to working alongside their talented surgeons, physicians, and therapists to help patients of all levels - from weekend warriors to competitive athletes - get back to doing what they love.”
OrthoNeuro has long been recognized as a leader in orthopedic and sports medicine care in central Ohio, offering patients access to cutting-edge treatments, minimally invasive techniques, and comprehensive rehabilitation. Dr. Skura’s arrival enhances the team’s ability to meet the growing demand for high-level sports injury care.
“Brian is a fantastic addition to our group,” said Rod Comisar, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Specialist at OrthoNeuro. “He brings energy, advanced skills, and a strong dedication to patient outcomes. We’re thrilled to welcome him and look forward to the positive impact he will have on our patients and referring providers.”
At OrthoNeuro, Dr. Skura will offer advanced diagnostic, surgical, and non-surgical treatments for a wide range of sports injuries, including arthroscopic procedures, ligament and tendon repairs, and personalized rehabilitation plans.
Dr. Skura will see patients at OrthoNeuro’s Grove City, Dublin, New Albany, and Westerville offices. Referrals and appointment requests are now being accepted.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.orthoneuro.com or call 614-890-6555.
About OrthoNeuro
OrthoNeuro, a partner practice of OrthoAlliance—the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio, is a dedicated team of orthopedic and neurologic healthcare professionals committed to providing the highest quality specialty care in Columbus, Ohio and surrounding areas, with compassion and understanding. Our board-certified physicians specialize in orthopedic surgery, spine surgery and care, neurology, acute pain management, podiatry & wound care. OrthoNeuro currently has 6 locations, including 2 orthopedic walk-in clinics, throughout greater Columbus.
As a partner practice of OrthoAlliance, the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio, OrthoNeuro continues to strengthen its position as a leading provider of orthopedic and sports medicine care. Dr. Skura’s addition further enhances OrthoNeuro’s ability to deliver expert, comprehensive care for athletes and active individuals throughout the region.
Dr. Skura completed his Orthopedic Surgery residency at OhioHealth and recently completed a Sports Medicine Orthopedic Surgery fellowship at Beacon Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation in Cincinnati. His clinical interests include arthroscopic surgery, ligament reconstruction, cartilage restoration, and the management of complex joint injuries.
“I am excited to join the outstanding sports medicine team at OrthoNeuro,” said Dr. Skura. “Their patient-first philosophy, collaborative environment, and reputation for delivering top-tier care made it the perfect fit for me. I look forward to working alongside their talented surgeons, physicians, and therapists to help patients of all levels - from weekend warriors to competitive athletes - get back to doing what they love.”
OrthoNeuro has long been recognized as a leader in orthopedic and sports medicine care in central Ohio, offering patients access to cutting-edge treatments, minimally invasive techniques, and comprehensive rehabilitation. Dr. Skura’s arrival enhances the team’s ability to meet the growing demand for high-level sports injury care.
“Brian is a fantastic addition to our group,” said Rod Comisar, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Specialist at OrthoNeuro. “He brings energy, advanced skills, and a strong dedication to patient outcomes. We’re thrilled to welcome him and look forward to the positive impact he will have on our patients and referring providers.”
At OrthoNeuro, Dr. Skura will offer advanced diagnostic, surgical, and non-surgical treatments for a wide range of sports injuries, including arthroscopic procedures, ligament and tendon repairs, and personalized rehabilitation plans.
Dr. Skura will see patients at OrthoNeuro’s Grove City, Dublin, New Albany, and Westerville offices. Referrals and appointment requests are now being accepted.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.orthoneuro.com or call 614-890-6555.
About OrthoNeuro
OrthoNeuro, a partner practice of OrthoAlliance—the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio, is a dedicated team of orthopedic and neurologic healthcare professionals committed to providing the highest quality specialty care in Columbus, Ohio and surrounding areas, with compassion and understanding. Our board-certified physicians specialize in orthopedic surgery, spine surgery and care, neurology, acute pain management, podiatry & wound care. OrthoNeuro currently has 6 locations, including 2 orthopedic walk-in clinics, throughout greater Columbus.
Contact
OrthoNeuroContact
Heather Benjamin
614-839-2142
www.orthoneuro.com
Marketing Director
Heather Benjamin
614-839-2142
www.orthoneuro.com
Marketing Director
Categories