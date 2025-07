From the Forthcoming Album, Fascist Addict, Comes the Single, "In Real Time." The Single is Out Now in "The Divided States Of The Poor Working Class."

Kansas City, MO, July 07, 2025 --( PR.com )-- apeasantsvoice.com/home From the forthcoming Political Protest Album, Fascist Addict, comes a Political Protest song entitled In Real Time.It is a Concept Album and song which looks at Fascism and Oligarchy through a Spiritual Lens, and questions the sincerity of intent of one Donald Trump. It covers the lead up to the execution of the finalizing of the Decades old Republican plan to merely represent their Big Donors, the real power which gets one elected, the top 1/10th of 1%, at the expense of everyone else.The Album, out August 1, 2025, and the Single are in part a Historical (as well as a current) look at Fascism, Oligarchy and Oppression in America.It is a Single the Artist accompanies with the reminder of the famous Woody Guthrie quote:“It’s a Folk Singers job to comfort disturbed people, and to disturb comfortable people.”It is a prayer, in hopes that this time, We The People, The Divided States Of The Poor Working Class, do not again mistake The Pawns for The Kings.