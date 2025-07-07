From the Forthcoming Album, Fascist Addict, Comes the Single, "In Real Time." The Single is Out Now in "The Divided States Of The Poor Working Class."

In response to President Trump and his movement comes a Political Protest Album. This is Electronic Avant-Garde. This is Alternative Folk. This is a spiritual and socially conscious look at the state of America through song. The Single to the forthcoming Album began Streaming Everywhere Independence Day, July 4, 2025.