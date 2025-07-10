Magical Story with Horses and Fairies - "Emma and the Fairy Stirrups"
"Emma and the Fairy Stirrups" is a delightful children's book about two young girls, Emma and Rosie, who visit their grandma's farm. They discover that fairies are responsible for knotting the horses' manes to use as stirrups for nighttime rides.
Pikeville, TN, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A Whimsical Tale of Friendship, Fairies, and Farmyard Magic
New Children’s Book Emma and the Fairy Stirrups Charms Young Readers with Enchantment and Heart
A sprinkle of fairy dust, a dash of imagination, and a whole lot of heart come together in Emma and the Fairy Stirrups, a delightful new children’s and young adult book that invites readers into a world where magic hides in the most unexpected places—like the tangled manes of Grandma’s horses.
Written with warmth and whimsy, Emma and the Fairy Stirrups follows the adventures of two spirited young girls, Emma and Rosie, as they spend their summer days on their grandmother’s farm. But what begins as a simple countryside visit quickly turns into a magical mystery when they discover that mischievous fairies are knotting the horses’ manes into tiny stirrups for their nighttime rides.
Each morning, Grandma must brush out the fairy-made tangles—until clever Emma decides to take matters into her own hands. With kindness and creativity, she confronts the fairies and learns that their tiny hands can’t manage the big human brushes. Emma’s solution? She crafts miniature brushes just for them. The fairies are thrilled, and from that day on, the horses’ manes are left smooth and sparkling, thanks to their nightly grooming.
Perfect for bedtime reading or classroom story time, Emma and the Fairy Stirrups is a heartwarming tale that encourages children to look closer, think creatively, and believe in the unseen wonders around them.
Book Details:
Title: Emma and the Fairy Stirrups
ISBN: 979-8895264263
Author: Jennifer B. Workman
Genre: Children’s Fiction / Magical Realism
Target Age: 6–12 years
Available: May 27, 2025
Praise for Emma and the Fairy Stirrups:
“A charming blend of folklore and farm life that will leave young readers believing in fairies—and the power of kindness.”
— Early Reader Review
For interviews, review copies, or more information, please contact:
Jennifer B. Workman
Email: Jennifer.Workman@authorbook.me
Phone: 614-615-2529
Website: Emma and the Fairy Stirrups | My Site
New Children’s Book Emma and the Fairy Stirrups Charms Young Readers with Enchantment and Heart
A sprinkle of fairy dust, a dash of imagination, and a whole lot of heart come together in Emma and the Fairy Stirrups, a delightful new children’s and young adult book that invites readers into a world where magic hides in the most unexpected places—like the tangled manes of Grandma’s horses.
Written with warmth and whimsy, Emma and the Fairy Stirrups follows the adventures of two spirited young girls, Emma and Rosie, as they spend their summer days on their grandmother’s farm. But what begins as a simple countryside visit quickly turns into a magical mystery when they discover that mischievous fairies are knotting the horses’ manes into tiny stirrups for their nighttime rides.
Each morning, Grandma must brush out the fairy-made tangles—until clever Emma decides to take matters into her own hands. With kindness and creativity, she confronts the fairies and learns that their tiny hands can’t manage the big human brushes. Emma’s solution? She crafts miniature brushes just for them. The fairies are thrilled, and from that day on, the horses’ manes are left smooth and sparkling, thanks to their nightly grooming.
Perfect for bedtime reading or classroom story time, Emma and the Fairy Stirrups is a heartwarming tale that encourages children to look closer, think creatively, and believe in the unseen wonders around them.
Book Details:
Title: Emma and the Fairy Stirrups
ISBN: 979-8895264263
Author: Jennifer B. Workman
Genre: Children’s Fiction / Magical Realism
Target Age: 6–12 years
Available: May 27, 2025
Praise for Emma and the Fairy Stirrups:
“A charming blend of folklore and farm life that will leave young readers believing in fairies—and the power of kindness.”
— Early Reader Review
For interviews, review copies, or more information, please contact:
Jennifer B. Workman
Email: Jennifer.Workman@authorbook.me
Phone: 614-615-2529
Website: Emma and the Fairy Stirrups | My Site
Contact
Jennifer WorkmanContact
614-615-2529
https://www.horsefeathersfarmtn.com/product-page/emma-and-the-fairy-stirrups
614-615-2529
https://www.horsefeathersfarmtn.com/product-page/emma-and-the-fairy-stirrups
Categories