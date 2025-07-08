Oggi’s Celebrates 21 Years in Arizona with Special Deals and Gifts for Loyal Customers
Glendale, AZ, July 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Oggi’s Sports | Brewhouse | Pizza in Glendale is thrilled to announce its 21st-anniversary celebration, marking more than two decades of delivering award-winning craft beer, handmade pizzas, and unforgettable family experiences. To share its gratitude with the local community and loyal patrons, Oggi’s is offering three exclusive promotions throughout the month of July:
$21 Large Specialty Pizzas & $21 California Gold Ale Pitchers: The whole month of July large specialty pizzas and Oggi’s California Gold Ale beer pitchers will be $21. This offer will be available for dine-in only and cannot be combined with additional offers or discounts.
Anniversary Pint Glass Promotion: Starting July 1st, take home an exclusive Oggi's Glendale Anniversary pint glass with the purchase of a $21 large specialty pizza or $21 California Gold Ale beer pitchers. This promotion will run July 1 until supplies last.
Rewards Program Appreciation: As a token of gratitude, Oggi's will be rewarding all Oggi’s rewards members with a series of weekly offers. These rewards are exclusive to Oggi's Rewards members at the Glendale location. To join and learn more about Oggi's Rewards visit Oggis.com.
Since opening its doors in 2004, Oggi’s Glendale has become a beloved community gathering spot for families, friends, and local groups. It has been honored as the NEW TIMES Best of Phoenix Winner and has solidified its position as the neighborhood favorite, earning the prestigious Nextdoor's Neighborhood Fave award for an impressive eight consecutive years. "We couldn’t have made it to 21 years without the incredible support of our customers and the welcoming spirit of Glendale," said Miguel Carrillo, Owner of Oggi’s Glendale. "To celebrate, we wanted to give back in a big way—special pricing, extra treats, and thanks to our loyal members. It’s our way of saying cheers!”
About Oggi’s
Founded in 1991, Oggi’s Sports | Brewhouse | Pizza prides itself on handcrafting quality pizza, pasta, sandwiches, and award-winning craft brews. With a reputation for delivering a fun and relaxed atmosphere, Oggi’s continues to bring friends and families together across the nation. The Glendale location opened in June 2004 and has since become a local favorite.
For more information about the celebration, menu, or loyalty program, visit www.oggis.com or call the Glendale location at (623) 566-8080
Miguel Carrillo
(623) 566-8080
www.oggis.com
