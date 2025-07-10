Karl’s House Presents: The 2025 Verve Celebrity Softball Classic Powered by Dave & Buster’s

Karl’s House presents the 2025 Verve Celebrity Softball Classic powered by Dave & Buster’s on October 4 at Riders Field in Frisco, TX. Join celebrities, athletes, and heroes for a night of fun benefiting veterans and first responders. Expect a Home Run Derby, fireworks, and Fan Fest.