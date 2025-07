Ray Isaac Finds Divine Mercy

Sydney, Australia, July 11, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Watch Ray Isaac’s “Divine Mercy” Song here: www.youtube.com/watc h As millions of people around the world are recognizing that there is a crisis of identity and truth, the latest song from Ray Isaac aims to show that sexuality is sacred, not degrading, the body is a temple, not a toy.Filmed at the International Shrine of Divine Mercy in Krakow, Poland the “Divine Mercy” music video is an invitation to the global community regardless of personal beliefs to renew their minds and restore the dignity of freedom in precious human life.“If you’re seeking sincerely, Divine Mercy will find you!“I’ve discovered real love, joy and genuine friendships in a community of love. Communion, belonging and love are what everyone needs, not fantasy and deeper wounds.“Nobody heals themselves by hurting others, Love lifts up, lust and selfish pride only takes. Love is meant to reflect God’s unconditional love through mutual respect, generosity, and sacrifice. We are all children of God and shouldn’t only identify ourselves by possibly addictive and harmful characteristic of our lifestyles.“It says so little about the human person. I experienced this when I had everything that should satisfy me. The music, clubs, parties and the fans but I still felt a deep emptiness inside of me.“True freedom never results in the erosion of human values or morality in our society. It is using our human conscience and free will to choose the highest good. That’s why Divine Mercy is an invitation to make you a New Creation,” Ray shares.“The only one that can truly satisfy the human heart is the one that made it. Teresa of Ávila says in the intimacy of union with God, the soul finds its peace, joy, and fulfillment. It is a relationship of love, where the human soul seeks God's truthful way of life and treating others above all else.“I would encourage all who are seeking divine healing, transcendence and genuine friendships to keep searching.“Knock and it will be opened to you! Seek and you shall find!”Blending music, raw personal testimony, and a message of grace and unconditional love, the video offers hope to anyone struggling with loneliness, emptiness, or the chains of self-seeking sensuality. Real love is self-giving, not lustful self-dominating, and the body is in unity with the mind and soul, it’s not just an object.Ray Isaac invites you to step into his powerful journey of rediscovery through Divine Mercy—a deeply personal expression of the transformation of the heart, where the soul finds true freedom through divine grace. Divine Mercy is more than a music video; it is an encouraging spiritual journey, filmed in Kraków, Poland—hometown of Saint Pope John Paul II and location of the International Divine Mercy Shrine. It draws inspiration from Saint Maria Faustina Kowalska, a Polish nun received visitations and the mission of divine mercy from Jesus in the 1930s.The shrine now honors the Divine Mercy legacy and stands as a global center for spiritual reflection, prayer, and hope. It carries a universal message: a call for all of humanity to encounter personal grace, mercy, and peace in a divided world.Discover more at RayIsaac.com