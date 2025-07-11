Ray Isaac Finds Divine Mercy
In a time where social vanity and impure sensuality often overshadow authentic living and friendships, Sydney’s international music artist and DJ Ray Isaac has made a surprisingly bold and courageous move in his journey. He discusses seeking life meaning and truth, one that many will feel and understand personally.
As millions of people around the world are recognizing that there is a crisis of identity and truth, the latest song from Ray Isaac aims to show that sexuality is sacred, not degrading, the body is a temple, not a toy.
Filmed at the International Shrine of Divine Mercy in Krakow, Poland the “Divine Mercy” music video is an invitation to the global community regardless of personal beliefs to renew their minds and restore the dignity of freedom in precious human life.
“If you’re seeking sincerely, Divine Mercy will find you!
“I’ve discovered real love, joy and genuine friendships in a community of love. Communion, belonging and love are what everyone needs, not fantasy and deeper wounds.
“Nobody heals themselves by hurting others, Love lifts up, lust and selfish pride only takes. Love is meant to reflect God’s unconditional love through mutual respect, generosity, and sacrifice. We are all children of God and shouldn’t only identify ourselves by possibly addictive and harmful characteristic of our lifestyles.
“It says so little about the human person. I experienced this when I had everything that should satisfy me. The music, clubs, parties and the fans but I still felt a deep emptiness inside of me.
“True freedom never results in the erosion of human values or morality in our society. It is using our human conscience and free will to choose the highest good. That’s why Divine Mercy is an invitation to make you a New Creation,” Ray shares.
“The only one that can truly satisfy the human heart is the one that made it. Teresa of Ávila says in the intimacy of union with God, the soul finds its peace, joy, and fulfillment. It is a relationship of love, where the human soul seeks God's truthful way of life and treating others above all else.
“I would encourage all who are seeking divine healing, transcendence and genuine friendships to keep searching.
“Knock and it will be opened to you! Seek and you shall find!”
Blending music, raw personal testimony, and a message of grace and unconditional love, the video offers hope to anyone struggling with loneliness, emptiness, or the chains of self-seeking sensuality. Real love is self-giving, not lustful self-dominating, and the body is in unity with the mind and soul, it’s not just an object.
Ray Isaac invites you to step into his powerful journey of rediscovery through Divine Mercy—a deeply personal expression of the transformation of the heart, where the soul finds true freedom through divine grace.
Divine Mercy is more than a music video; it is an encouraging spiritual journey, filmed in Kraków, Poland—hometown of Saint Pope John Paul II and location of the International Divine Mercy Shrine. It draws inspiration from Saint Maria Faustina Kowalska, a Polish nun received visitations and the mission of divine mercy from Jesus in the 1930s.
The shrine now honors the Divine Mercy legacy and stands as a global center for spiritual reflection, prayer, and hope. It carries a universal message: a call for all of humanity to encounter personal grace, mercy, and peace in a divided world.
Divine Mercy Icon
The Divine Mercy Icon in Kraków's shrine symbolizes God's boundless mercy. Featuring Jesus with rays of red and white, it invites trust, prayer, and compassion. These are the central themes rooted in Saint Faustina’s Divine Mercy Message.
Jesus I Trust in You Message
Jesus' key messages to Saint Faustina in the 1930s center on divine mercy, forgiveness, and trust. He invites the world regardless of their belief to seek peace, show compassion, and embrace hope through mercy and love.
Holy Breeze and Evergreen Dreams
The Divine Mercy Shrine in Kraków is surrounded by serene greenery, peaceful gardens, and natural beauty, offering visitors a tranquil space for reflection, prayer, and encounter with both nature and faith.
Divine Belief, Holy Hopes, Healing Beats and Sweet Relief
Ray Isaac's healing beats This testimony shares that true love, joy, and healing come not from fleeting pleasures but from meaningful relationships, moral choices, and the unconditional love of God. Divine Mercy offers lasting peace and inner fulfillment.