Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-Based Methods
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-based Methods, Exponentially Expanding the Availability of MISB/STANAG 4609-spec Full Motion Video to a Wider Audience
Fort Collins, CO, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Remote GeoSystems, Inc., a leading provider of geospatial full motion video mapping software and recording solutions, announces the award of US Patent Number 12,244,844 for using software-based methods for taking video and GPS log files and combining them to create a single video file with continuously-embedded GPS location data throughout the video.
These software-based methods differ from existing methods that require complex and expensive gyro-stabilized gimbal cameras and specialized video recording hardware - usually mounted on manned aircraft platforms - during the video recording mission.
This patent, and its functional availability in the company’s LineVision software, solves a long-standing challenge for many users trying to incorporate video from small drones, action cameras, cell phones and other consumer-oriented video cameras into professional GIS and defense-oriented mapping software.
Using the intuitive and affordable software, even non-technical users can easily associate a previously captured GPS log file with a previously recorded video file, and with just a few clicks output a single video file embedded with the GPS data, such as a MISB/STANAG 4609-spec .TS file.
The patent also applies to live streaming scenarios where a video feed and a GPS data feed are received in separate streams from a remote location by the LineVision software for real-time visualization, embedding and recording.
Patent Number 12,244,844 is the sixth US Patent issued to Remote Geosystems. To learn more about this and other Remote GeoSystems patents, please visit https://remotegeo.com/patents/.
About Remote GeoSystems, Inc.
Remote GeoSystems is a leading provider of professional geospatial full motion video mapping software and GPS-enabled video recorder systems for critical infrastructure survey, inspection and surveillance mapping and reporting missions.
Remote GeoSystems offers a variety of software and hardware-based solutions to easily geotag, map, share, archive and search georeferenced videos, audio, photos and other location-based project files from any data collection platform.
Remote GeoSystems rugged geoDVR™ video recording systems and LineVision™ software options are ideal solutions for manned aircraft, drone, vehicle and marine-based surveys needing real-time situational awareness and post-mission mapping and collaboration capabilities.
Learn more by visiting: https://remotegeo.com
These software-based methods differ from existing methods that require complex and expensive gyro-stabilized gimbal cameras and specialized video recording hardware - usually mounted on manned aircraft platforms - during the video recording mission.
This patent, and its functional availability in the company’s LineVision software, solves a long-standing challenge for many users trying to incorporate video from small drones, action cameras, cell phones and other consumer-oriented video cameras into professional GIS and defense-oriented mapping software.
Using the intuitive and affordable software, even non-technical users can easily associate a previously captured GPS log file with a previously recorded video file, and with just a few clicks output a single video file embedded with the GPS data, such as a MISB/STANAG 4609-spec .TS file.
The patent also applies to live streaming scenarios where a video feed and a GPS data feed are received in separate streams from a remote location by the LineVision software for real-time visualization, embedding and recording.
Patent Number 12,244,844 is the sixth US Patent issued to Remote Geosystems. To learn more about this and other Remote GeoSystems patents, please visit https://remotegeo.com/patents/.
About Remote GeoSystems, Inc.
Remote GeoSystems is a leading provider of professional geospatial full motion video mapping software and GPS-enabled video recorder systems for critical infrastructure survey, inspection and surveillance mapping and reporting missions.
Remote GeoSystems offers a variety of software and hardware-based solutions to easily geotag, map, share, archive and search georeferenced videos, audio, photos and other location-based project files from any data collection platform.
Remote GeoSystems rugged geoDVR™ video recording systems and LineVision™ software options are ideal solutions for manned aircraft, drone, vehicle and marine-based surveys needing real-time situational awareness and post-mission mapping and collaboration capabilities.
Learn more by visiting: https://remotegeo.com
Contact
Remote GeoSystems, Inc.Contact
Jeff Dahlke
+1 844-436-3877
https://remotegeo.com/
Jeff Dahlke
+1 844-436-3877
https://remotegeo.com/
Categories