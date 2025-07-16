John P. Fairbanks Honored as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Sacramento, CA, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John P. Fairbanks of Sacramento, California, has been named a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in food and vending.
About John P. Fairbanks
Fairbanks is the retired owner of Tosshers Vending, a local business specializing in providing candy and snacks through vending services to raise funds for the American Association of Lost Children. He is an expert in management, engineering, and power management, and is known for his contributions as an inventor.
He began his professional journey with General Motors and later joined Texas Instruments, where he played a key role in the development of one of the company’s most successful lines of scientific and business calculators. Fairbanks went on to lead the engineering department at Mattel Electronics during the rise of television gaming. In 1989, at a company he co-founded, he was instrumental in creating the Poquet Computer, a device that became the benchmark for power management in portable electronics at the time.
Fairbanks received a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology Rolla. In his free time, he likes to travel.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
