JAT Creative Presents “Unburdened”: A Radical Meditation on Black Rest and Mental Health

Unburdened is a two-day exhibition by Jeremy A. Teel exploring the radical act of rest among Black men. Through powerful portraits and written reflections, the show invites viewers to witness softness, stillness, and the beauty of letting go. Held in acknowledgment of Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, Unburdened offers rest not as luxury but as a necessary right.