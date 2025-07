JAT Creative Presents “Unburdened”: A Radical Meditation on Black Rest and Mental Health

Houston, TX, July 18, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Minority Mental Health Month Spotlight:New Exhibit Challenges Who Gets to RestHouston-based artist and photographer Jeremy A. Teel invites the public to experience Unburdened. A two-day immersive exhibition exploring the radical and restorative power of rest among Black men.Presented in acknowledgment of Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, Unburdened reminds us that mental wellness is not just a conversation it’s a commitment to making space for stillness and safety. Featuring over 10 large-scale portraits paired with original written reflections, the gallery invites viewers to slow down, exhale, and witness rest as resistance, beauty, and truth.“Rest isn’t radical because it’s new it’s radical because we were never meant to have it,” says Teel. “When the most burdened among us can finally lay their heads down without fear, that’s when real healing begins not just for them, but for all of us.”Event Details:Evening Showcase: Friday, July 25 at 7PM-LateDaytime Showcase: Saturday, July 26 at 2PM-4PMLocation: West Loop Studios, 5750 Royalton St. Houston, TX 77081Admission: Free | Walk-ins welcomeRSVP: www.JeremyATeel.com/UnburdenedJeremy A. Teel is a multidisciplinary artist, photographer, and creative strategist whose work explores identity, vulnerability, and the everyday power of life. Through photography and storytelling, Teel creates work that invites reflection and connection. Based in Houston, he is the founder of Jeremy A. Teel Creative, a studio practice focused on centering underrepresented narratives through visual art, community engagement, and intentional design.