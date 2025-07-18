JAT Creative Presents “Unburdened”: A Radical Meditation on Black Rest and Mental Health
Unburdened is a two-day exhibition by Jeremy A. Teel exploring the radical act of rest among Black men. Through powerful portraits and written reflections, the show invites viewers to witness softness, stillness, and the beauty of letting go. Held in acknowledgment of Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, Unburdened offers rest not as luxury but as a necessary right.
New Exhibit Challenges Who Gets to Rest
Houston-based artist and photographer Jeremy A. Teel invites the public to experience Unburdened. A two-day immersive exhibition exploring the radical and restorative power of rest among Black men.
Presented in acknowledgment of Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, Unburdened reminds us that mental wellness is not just a conversation it’s a commitment to making space for stillness and safety. Featuring over 10 large-scale portraits paired with original written reflections, the gallery invites viewers to slow down, exhale, and witness rest as resistance, beauty, and truth.
“Rest isn’t radical because it’s new it’s radical because we were never meant to have it,” says Teel. “When the most burdened among us can finally lay their heads down without fear, that’s when real healing begins not just for them, but for all of us.”
Event Details:
Evening Showcase: Friday, July 25 at 7PM-Late
Daytime Showcase: Saturday, July 26 at 2PM-4PM
Location: West Loop Studios, 5750 Royalton St. Houston, TX 77081
Admission: Free | Walk-ins welcome
RSVP: www.JeremyATeel.com/Unburdened
Jeremy A. Teel is a multidisciplinary artist, photographer, and creative strategist whose work explores identity, vulnerability, and the everyday power of life. Through photography and storytelling, Teel creates work that invites reflection and connection. Based in Houston, he is the founder of Jeremy A. Teel Creative, a studio practice focused on centering underrepresented narratives through visual art, community engagement, and intentional design.
