Before It Was a Buzzword: L’Auberge Invites Guests to Experience Its Farm-to-Table Legacy
L’Auberge Provençale will host a seasonal foraging class on September 13, 2025, offering guests a hands-on way to explore native ingredients and the inn’s farm-to-table philosophy. Led by Professor Clay Morris, the experience includes a guided forage followed by a multi-course lunch crafted by Chef Alex Sakelakos and paired by sommelier Christian Borel.
White Post, VA, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- For over 40 years, L’Auberge Provençale Inn and Restaurant has been a pioneer of farm-to-table dining in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley. In recent years, they've expanded their culinary ecosystem journey beyond cultivated farms and orchards, inviting guests to explore a deeper connection to the land through foraging, wild harvesting, and rediscovering native ingredients.
On September 13, 2025, L’Auberge will host a foraging class led by Professor of Appalachian Foodways, Clay Morris. Additional class dates will be posted on the website as they are available. Each guided outing explores the Shenandoah Valley’s native plants, their culinary uses, and the cultural stories rooted in the land. It is a rare, hands-on experience that brings the farm-to-table philosophy to life.
“When people talk about foraging, they tend to think just mushrooms,” says Morris. “But it’s so much more than that.” With deep knowledge of cultural food traditions, Morris shares ways indigenous peoples and early settlers relied on native plants for survival. “People want a story with their food,” he adds. “And the land is where that story begins.”
After the morning foraging excursion, participants return to the inn for a multi-course luncheon, where Chef Alex Sakelakos transforms the wild ingredients into refined dishes. Each course is paired by sommelier Christian Borel with selections from L’Auberge’s award-winning wine cellar, creating a full-circle culinary experience from field to fork.
For those unable to attend a foraging class, dining at L’Auberge Provençale still offers a genuine farm-to-table experience year-round. Each day begins with what’s growing just steps from the kitchen garden. “The menu always starts with the produce,” says Chef Sakelakos. “We’re harvesting and processing the same day.”
What the team doesn’t grow themselves comes from a network of trusted local farms. These include Chilly Hollow Vegetable Farm, Baker’s Farm, Whiffletree Farm, Marker-Miller Orchards, and Mackintosh Fruit Farm. The team also visits area farmers' markets for seasonal extras. And thanks to Clay Morris, wild-foraged ingredients make frequent appearances on the menu as well.
This ingredient-driven philosophy is reflected in every dish, whether served in the elegant main dining room or the inn’s more casual bistro. “We serve fine dining, yes,” says co-owner Celeste Borel, “but it’s never pretentious.” Guests can expect Michelin-level cuisine grounded in seasonal ingredients, complemented by gracious service and an exceptional wine and bourbon selection. Dining at L’Auberge is a sensory and visual delight that celebrates both flavor and atmosphere.
About L’Auberge Provençale:
L’Auberge Provençale offers an authentic Provençale experience in the heart of Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. This romantic bed and breakfast features elegant guest rooms, gracious service, and an award-winning farm-to-table restaurant that celebrates seasonal ingredients and regional flavors.
To learn more or reserve your spot in an upcoming foraging class, visit www.laubergeprovencale.com.
