Before It Was a Buzzword: L’Auberge Invites Guests to Experience Its Farm-to-Table Legacy

L’Auberge Provençale will host a seasonal foraging class on September 13, 2025, offering guests a hands-on way to explore native ingredients and the inn’s farm-to-table philosophy. Led by Professor Clay Morris, the experience includes a guided forage followed by a multi-course lunch crafted by Chef Alex Sakelakos and paired by sommelier Christian Borel.