Marucci Sports Hosts the 9th Annual Marucci World Series
Tournament kicks off with Opening Ceremony, Tailgate at Alex Box Stadium.
Baton Rouge, LA, July 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marucci Sports will host 127 teams, from 16 states and South Korea, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the 9th Annual Marucci World Series, July 20 – 25, 2025. The invite-only youth baseball tournament showcases some of the best 14U through 17U baseball in the country.
Participating teams are part of the Marucci Franchise Club, an alliance of elite travel baseball programs that have established long-standing partnerships with Marucci and are recognized not only for their competitive excellence on the field, but also for their shared commitment to Marucci’s core values.
“We deeply value our relationships with our Franchise Club teams, as they are critical partners to helping grow the game of baseball. We’re excited to once again welcome them to our hometown of Baton Rouge. Our staff works to make this an unforgettable experience for every coach, player, and family involved – and this year they will get to experience an entirely new Campus Tour experience,” said Kyle Achord, Marucci Vice President of Team Sales.
Marucci and its partners – Visit Baton Rouge, Louisiana Office of Tourism, and Louisiana Seafood– aim to make Marucci World Series one of the area’s premier events as it plays host to people from all over the country and from South Korea. The week is packed with exciting opportunities, including:
Opening Ceremony and Tailgate Party
Marucci World Series will officially kick off on Sunday, July 20 with a Tailgate Party and Opening Ceremony at Alex Box Stadium. The Tailgate Party festivities will begin at 3 p.m. and include games, music and new product previews. The Opening Ceremony commences at 5 p.m. and will feature a Home Run Derby, Fastest Man Competition, and a new Coaches Home Run Derby. This event is open to the public, free to attend and fun for the entire family.
Marucci World Series Hitter’s House Sale
Open to the public Sunday, July 20, from 10:00-3:00, Monday, July 21 – Friday, July 25 from 9:00-8:00.
Marucci World Series Team Store Sale
Open to the public Monday, July 21 – Thursday, July 24, the Marucci Team Store Sale features some of the hottest deals of the year on apparel, bats, fielding gloves, bags and more from Marucci, Victus, Lizard Skins and Baum. The sale will take place at 5817 McCann Drive in Baton Rouge, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tournament Play
Tournament play will commence Monday, July 21, and continue through Friday, July 25, with the semi-finals and championship games played on Friday at Oak Villa, Live Oak High School, Alex Box Stadium, and Southeastern Louisiana University. All games are open to the public and free to attend.
The Marucci World Series athletes will compete on the best fields in Baton Rouge and the surrounding area. College stadiums hosting games include LSU, Southern University and Southeastern Louisiana University, while high school venues include Ascension Christian High School, Brusly High School, Catholic High School, Central High School, Denham Springs High School, Donaldsonville High School, Doyle High School, Dunham, Dutchtown High School, East Ascension High School, French Settlement High School, Live Oak High School, Oak Villa, Parkview Baptist School, Port Allen High School, St. Amant High School, St. Michael’s High School, St. Thomas Aquinas, University High School, West Feliciana Sports Park and Woodlawn High School.
Marucci Campus Tour
Marucci World Series participants will be the first to experience the Marucci Campus Tour, a brand new behind-the-scenes tour at Marucci’s headquarters. Guests will be able to tour Marucci’s working facility, including the woodshop and finishing rooms, plus the Bat Performance Lab. Step into the heart of the game with museum-style exhibits, interactive installations, and video displays that bring Marucci’s history, craftsmanship, and culture to life. The tour also includes exclusive gift shop featuring limited-edition gear and merchandise only available on Campus. Participants must register for tour times online.
2025 Marucci World Series Participating Organizations
Arlington A’s
Bomber’s Baseball
California Baseball Academy
Centercourt Sports
Colorado Baseball Academy
East Coast Sox
Elite Baseball Training
Illionois Premier Jays
Illinois Travel Baseball Club
Knights Baseball
Knights Knation Baseball
Lynx Baseball
Marucci Athletics
Marucci Elite Texas and Victus Elite
Marucci Midwest
Marucci Prospects
Pelicans Baseball
Richmond County Baseball Club
South Oakland A’s
T3 Warhawks
Team South Korea
Tri State Arsenal
US Nationals
Victus Recruits
For more information on the 2025 Marucci World Series, please visit maruccisports.com/mws and follow @maruccisports on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.
