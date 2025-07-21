Pi Gamma Mu Celebrates History with New Book by Clara Small
Pi Gamma Mu Celebrates 100 Years by Publishing Book, "With Distinction - Celebrating Our Past, Present, and Future" by Clara Small
Winfield, KS, July 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pi Gamma Mu is proud to present a new book authored by Pi Gamma Mu 2nd Vice President, Dr. Clara Small.
The book, “With Distinction - Celebrating our Past, Present, and Future - Pi Gamma Mu" contains 289 pages of history, lists of scholarship winners, chapter awards, photos, and a message from Dr. Katherine Im, President of the Pi Gamma Mu Board of Trustees. The book also includes letters of support from several prominent members of Pi Gamma Mu and from former U.S. President, Joseph R. Biden, Jr.
Dr. Small worked with a team of research assistants who contributed many hours of time reading through historical documents in the form of meeting minutes and other historical documents. This in-depth look at the history of the Society required a trip to the international headquarters of Pi Gamma Mu, located in Winfield, Kansas. Dr. Clara Small, Dr. Laurence (Larry) Heck, Dr. Jean Karlen, and Dr. Katherine (Kathy) Im, traveled to Winfield Kansas to meet with the Executive Director of Pi Gamma Mu, Dr. Suzanne Rupp, in July of 2023. The team met for 3 days at the international office to review archival information as part of the research completed for the book. The group also met with the President of Southwestern College, Dr. Liz Frombgen, Pi Gamma Mu’s founding chapter, and took a tour of the campus where it all started. During their visit to Winfield, the group enjoyed a meal at the home of Dr. Rupp which was also attended by past Executive Director of Pi Gamma Mu, Mrs. Ina Turner Gray, and Associate Director for Chapter Services, Mrs. Beth Biddle. Dr. Small then compiled the information along with her own research and wrote the book. The project took several years of hard work and the dedication of the team led by the talented historian, author, professor, and speaker, Dr. Small. The Society is forever grateful to them and to Dr. Small for her volunteerism and expertise in helping to preserve the history of the first 100 years of Pi Gamma Mu.
From the back cover of the book:
With the advent of a new president at the helm for the celebration of its 100th Anniversary, Pi Gamma Mu is embarking on another 100 years of service with distinction. Pi Gamma Mu would also begin its second century with renewed vigor and hope for a brighter future. We honor the legacy of those who came before and cherish the triumphs and challenges we face today as lessons that allow us to forge ahead with intention, determination, and the will to improve the human condition through science and service. In the spirit of the enigmatic sankofa bird, we look back and learn, while cherishing our past and present, even as we step forward into a future filled with promise.
The book can be purchased online at the Pi Gamma Mu website/Store for $20 plus shipping/handling. Get your piece of Pi Gamma Mu history today.
