Hope+Wellth Magazine's Latest Issue Empowers Readers to Move Beyond Healing and Into Purposeful Action

With 4 quarterly issues per year, the magazine was created by the team behind MoodWellth, a wellness platform focused on mental and emotional health for women of color. Recognizing a common pattern among clients, being stuck in a cycle of endless self-work, the founder, Lynnette Price, was inspired to launch Hope+Wellth as an invitation to wholeness, ambition and intentional joy.