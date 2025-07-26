Is Jira a CRM? Mria Labs Responds with a Native Solution
Is Jira a CRM? For years, the answer has been complicated. Mria Labs is changing that and their latest announcement reveals how.
San Francisco, CA, July 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The question “is Jira a CRM” has persisted for years across teams managing customer relationships alongside delivery and support in Jira. Despite its power as a platform for project and issue tracking, Jira has never provided a native way to manage leads, contacts, or sales pipelines. Until now, teams had to choose between over-customizing Jira or integrating third-party CRM systems that separated sales from product and support.
Mria CRM changes that. Built natively on Atlassian Forge and designed specifically for Jira, Mria CRM allows teams to manage the entire customer lifecycle without leaving their existing environment. Instead of syncing tools or switching platforms, sales, product, and engineering teams can finally work as one - inside a single system.
Mria CRM brings structured lead tracking, deal management, contact and account views, and relationship insights into the core Jira experience. It follows Jira’s design language and respects its workflows, which means it feels like it has always belonged there. From the first interaction with a lead to long-term account retention, teams get full visibility without losing operational context.
The decision to build a CRM inside Jira was driven by years of first-hand experience. The Mria Labs team had previously attempted to use Jira as a CRM, customizing projects and workflows to support basic customer tracking. Like many others, they reached the limits and eventually had to switch to external CRM platforms, only to face new challenges of disconnected data and fractured collaboration. That experience led to a clear conclusion: Jira needs a CRM that is truly native.
With Mria CRM, that gap is being filled. The product is currently in development, with the launch scheduled for fall 2025. Previews of core modules have been shared publicly, and product updates are published regularly on the official blog. The company is actively engaging early users to shape the roadmap and refine key features ahead of release.
The release of Mria CRM signals a fundamental shift in how B2B teams can approach customer relationship management. It eliminates the tradeoff between using Jira for operational work and managing customers elsewhere. For the first time, teams can manage deals, accounts, and ongoing customer activity right next to the work they’re already delivering - in the same platform, under the same account.
As more companies seek to unify customer-facing and delivery teams, native solutions are becoming critical. Mria CRM answers the long-standing need not just to make Jira compatible with CRM workflows, but to make it complete.
More about Mria Labs: https://mriacrm.com/about-us/
Follow updates and announcements on the official Mria Labs LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mrialabs/
Contact
Anton Storozhuk
https://mriacrm.com
