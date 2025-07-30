Flash Victorious Drops New Gospel Hip-Hop Single “Follow H.I.M” – A Bold Call to Walk with Purpose via Extraordinary Collective
Houston-based artist and Extraordinary Collective CEO Flash Victorious releases “Follow H.I.M,” a powerful gospel hip-hop anthem inspired by John 12:26, calling listeners to live boldly, walk in faith, and follow Christ with purpose.
Houston, TX, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Flash Victorious, CEO of Extraordinary Collective Music, has released his powerful new gospel hip-hop single, “Follow H.I.M.” Inspired by John 12:26, the song is a passionate call to walk in faith, live with purpose, and follow Christ boldly in today’s world. With a compelling beat, heartfelt delivery, and raw, honest lyrics, “Follow H.I.M” challenges listeners to move beyond belief and into action.
“This is more than music—it’s a mission,” says Flash. “God is still calling us to follow Him every day—in how we live, love, and lead. This song is my response.”
A veteran artist and ministry leader based in Houston, Flash Victorious blends modern production with timeless truth, using music as a platform for healing, encouragement, and spiritual transformation. Through his label, Extraordinary Collective, he continues to amplify voices rooted in faith, creativity, and purpose.
“Follow H.I.M” is now streaming on YouTube Music, Spotify, and Apple Music. Turn it up—and walk it out.
About Flash Victorious
Victor Bushell Sr., known professionally as Flash Victorious – Profit to the People, is a native of Houston, Texas, and gave his life to Christ at the age of nine. Raised in the church and deeply influenced by his musical family—his mother a pianist and lead vocalist, and his father a lead guitarist—Flash is a self-taught audio and video producer with a natural gift for storytelling through sound.
Although born in Houston, his music reflects the diverse cultural influences of North Hollywood, California, and Denver, Colorado. Flash began his early music career in hip-hop, performing in groups such as Mixed of Breed (MOBCo) from 1994 to 2004 and Khallied from 2004 to 2008. In 2009, he returned to his gospel roots, forming the gospel hip-hop group HeRose, and has been writing, producing, and performing faith-based music ever since.
Today, he serves as the CEO of Extraordinary Collective Music and COO of Branded by Bushell LLC, continuing his mission to use music and media to uplift, inspire, and ignite change.
