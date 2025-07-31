Zaivio Launches Viable App to Help Evaluate Crypto and Business Projects With Clarity
Frisco, TX, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio introduces Viable, a free tool designed to help users assess the strength, risks, and potential of crypto and business projects. Whether someone is researching an investment, reviewing a startup, or weighing a partnership, Viable helps surface important questions and gives a reasoned score based on submitted details.
Users input what they know - whitepapers, websites, and/or descriptions - and Viable analyzes the data to highlight red flags, gaps, or strengths. It returns a score from 1 to 100 along with a breakdown of factors to consider.
“In a space full of hype and confusion, Viable gives people a structured way to think critically and ask the right questions.” – Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Viable is one of four apps in the Zaivio suite available for free, offering an example of how practical, accurate, and accessible AI can be for real-world decisions. In a message to the community, CEO Mike Magolnick stated, “And here’s the part that matters most: Because this tool is meant to help people and not just be another paywall, I’m making Viable 100% free for everyone. Forever.”
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Users input what they know - whitepapers, websites, and/or descriptions - and Viable analyzes the data to highlight red flags, gaps, or strengths. It returns a score from 1 to 100 along with a breakdown of factors to consider.
“In a space full of hype and confusion, Viable gives people a structured way to think critically and ask the right questions.” – Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Viable is one of four apps in the Zaivio suite available for free, offering an example of how practical, accurate, and accessible AI can be for real-world decisions. In a message to the community, CEO Mike Magolnick stated, “And here’s the part that matters most: Because this tool is meant to help people and not just be another paywall, I’m making Viable 100% free for everyone. Forever.”
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Contact
ZAIVIOContact
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
Categories