incend Media Delivers New Website for United Way Ozarks Region, Aligned with Nationwide Brand Refresh
incend Media has launched a scalable, brand-aligned website platform with United Way Ozarks Region as the first rollout. Built for speed, simplicity, and local impact, the turnkey solution is now available to United Way affiliates nationwide.
Springfield, MO, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- incend Media has completed the rollout of a new website for United Way Ozarks Region, aligned with United Way Worldwide’s updated brand strategy and built to strengthen local engagement and regional reach. This initiative follows the organization’s 2025 name change from United Way of the Ozarks to United Way Ozarks Region, reflecting its region-wide mission and a renewed commitment to modernizing connections with donors, volunteers, and partners.
“This website is more than a redesign—it’s a reflection of who we are and who we’re becoming,” said Brandi VanAntwerp, President and CEO of United Way Ozarks Region. “We’re deeply rooted in this community, but we’re evolving to reach more people, build more partnerships, and drive greater impact. The new site makes it easier than ever to get involved, give back, and see the results of your support.”
The website was designed and developed by incend Media, a national marketing and web development agency with teams in Charlotte, Dallas, Orlando, and Springfield. The new platform streamlines content management and brings United Way’s updated visual identity and messaging to life.
“Our goal was to create something beautiful, fast, and easy to manage—for both the local team and the people they serve,” said George Lamelza, Chief Marketing Officer at incend Media. “We didn’t just build a site—we developed a scalable platform that can be adopted by more than 1,100 United Way nonprofit fundraising affiliates nationwide. It’s flexible, cost-effective, and aligned with the new brand standards from day one.”
The new website features:
- A mobile-first design optimized for speed and modern user experience
- Clear calls to action for donors, volunteers, and partners
- Streamlined backend management for staff and non-technical users
- Brand-aligned visuals and messaging per United Way’s updated guidelines
- Impact storytelling modules to highlight local results
As United Way affiliates across the country implement the refreshed brand, incend Media offers this platform as a turnkey solution tailored for scalability, ease of use, and local customization. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.incendmedia.com/uw.
About United Way Ozarks Region
Founded in 1930 as the Community Chest under the leadership of J.M. Quinn to unify seventeen local charities, United Way Ozarks Region has served southwest Missouri for nearly a century. The organization evolved through several iterations—Community Chest, Red Cross Campaign, United Appeal, and United Fund—before becoming United Way of the Ozarks in 1979. A 1994 partnership with the Springfield Chamber secured its debt-free headquarters, dedicated in 1996 as the Clarence R. Wheeler Center. In 2025, the organization rebranded as United Way Ozarks Region to reflect a region-wide mission: uniting people, resources, and ideas to enhance lives across the Ozarks. Today, it supports local nonprofits through advocacy, fundraising, volunteer mobilization, and the 211 resource hotline. Visit www.uwozarks.org for more information.
About incend Media
incend Media is a results-driven digital marketing agency with teams in Charlotte, Dallas, Orlando, and Springfield. Since 1995, incend Media’s team has helped clients grow through custom websites, SEO, paid media, content strategy, and full-scale brand development. The agency collaborates closely with clients to align marketing efforts with business objectives, ensuring every campaign yields measurable results. incend Media is currently rolling out its United Way-branded web platform to support local affiliates nationwide in efficiently and effectively implementing the new identity.
Media Contacts
United Way Ozarks Region
Addie Ferber
Director of Communications and Events
aferber@uwozarks.org
(417) 863-7700
incend Media
Hannah Reed
Director of Communications
hreed@incendmedia.com
(844) 521-0078
