@ArAIstotle Joins Virtuals Genesis Launch with $FACY as the Truth Layer of Web3 to Rewire the Perverse Incentives of the Attention Economy of Web2
@ArAIstotle, the AI-powered truth verification agent developed by AI Seer (AI Seer Pte. Ltd.), will launch $FACY on the 8th of August as part of Virtuals’ Genesis platform, marking a major step toward decentralized, incentivized fact-checking in Web3. The team brings together expertise from the Gates Foundation, Princeton University, National University of Singapore, and Messari, combining deep AI research with crypto native strategy.
From the Renaissance, deception detection technologies have been used by masters on servants (politics as dirty hands), and this is the first time it is being decentralized to encourage everyone to speak more truthfully and powerfully through AI. Tim Draper and Draper Associates backed AI Seer because the truth is worth defending. Ever wanted to have that statistic or fact at your fingertips but struggled to recall it? According to Draper Associates, "AI Seer’s mission to help everyone fact-check and detect deception in real-time is more important than ever, and AI Seer isn’t just building a new category… It’s redefining how humans communicate to make it more exploratory, confirmatory, and transparent."
The Genesis of Trust
Backed by Draper Associates, Facticity.AI has been recognized by TIME as one of the Best Inventions of 2024. @ArAIstotle delivers industry-leading verification accuracy across posts, podcasts, and videos with best-in-class precision and three times fewer hallucinations than leading competitors. Powered by $FACY, ArAIstotle rewards users who verify the truth and help identify and flag misinformation in everyday content in almost real-time.
“We're bridging two revolutions: AI verification and decentralized ownership. With Virtuals, ArAIstotle becomes community property, where every participant profits from keeping humans and bots factual and honest and it improves with community contributions,” said Dennis Yap, Founder & CEO of AI Seer.
ArAIstotle delivers real-time fact-checking for crypto, analyzing tweets, videos, and audio with 92% accuracy.
The system delivers 3x greater citation accuracy than leading AI search engines (14% error rate vs. 42-94% for competitors), while processing full video/audio clips, making it the only solution capable of trustworthy multimedia verification at scale.
$FACY Token Utility
The $FACY token is the native transaction and incentive asset of the ArAIstotle ecosystem, powering a scalable, participatory truth-verification economy. It rewards high-quality user engagement, fuels access to premium truth-seeking AIs, and anchors all platform interactions.
Rewarding contributions
Unlocking premium verification & reports
Enabling governance decisions
Sustaining a healthy, decentralized economy
Proprietary computer vision modules for behavioral analytics
Unlike legacy moderation platforms that rely on unpaid, delayed, or opaque processes, $FACY offers a real-time, on-chain, and incentivized system. Users are rewarded for their contributions, empowered with advanced tools, and trusted to guide the platform’s future. Building a scalable, transparent, and participatory truth economy.
Roadmap
ArAIstotle's development follows a clear, community-focused trajectory: The project launches with Twitter/X integration and $FACY token distribution in August 2025, expands to multi-platform verification by September 2025, and introduces groundbreaking behavioral analysis in 2026. 2027 will mark the full launch of the Behavioral Analysis on X.
Aug 2025: $FACY token launches with Twitter/X verification bot, Open waitlist for people to get access to the community.
Sep 2025: Multi-modal fact-checking (text/audio/video) goes live, plus staking rewards.
2026: AI-powered behavioral analysis detects lies via micro-expressions (e.g., shoulder shrugs, lip presses) that are known to be possible deception cues.
2027: Full launch of Behavioral Analysis, expand the behavioral signal library, and increase accuracy.
Launch Details
Date: 8th of August 2025
Platform: Genesis Page Link
Telegram: Community Group Link
About AI Seer
ArAIstotle is a truth-seeking agent leveraging Facticity AI and AI Seer deception cue detection tech, delivering high-precision truth verification with faster processing and 3x fewer hallucinations than competitors. The agent provides superior accuracy and speed in verification across all media platforms, positioning it as a leading solution in truth detection. A reliable and scientific truth or deception cue detector has never been dematerialized, and with nothing to deter them, this has led to a race to the bottom between different statesmen.
The startup has recently closed 150k USD in funding from Draper Associates, Andreas Weigend, Ph.D., and Lee Han Shish and previously invented the Multi-Spectral Reality Detector ("MSRD"), the world’s first contactless system capable of discerning truthfulness and deceptiveness using a lab-tested blend of physiological and behavioral signals which has made more than 400k USD in revenue through a paid pilot and a MVP sale and is being field-tested by law enforcement, geopolitically aligned with Japan’s and recognized by global industry bodies and has been green-laned by Singapore’s government. The company was also recently selected by Qualcomm AI Program for Innovators 2025 and was in the Grand Finals of the SuperAI Genesis Startup Competition.
