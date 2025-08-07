Tidal NRG and Innov8 Gases Partner to Pioneer Helium Cooling for AI Data Center Campus in Texas
Tidal NRG, LLC and Innov8 Gases Corp are pleased to announce a strategic definitive agreement to develop proprietary helium based cooling solutions for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data center campus in Texas.
Newport Beach, CA, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tidal NRG, LLC and Innov8 Gases Corp are pleased to jointly announce a strategic definitive agreement to develop proprietary helium based cooling solutions for AI and high performance computing (HPC) data centers. This collaboration leverages Innov8’s extensive helium resources and Tidal NRG’s expertise in AI infrastructure to address the urgent thermal management challenges of next generation computing.
As part of this partnership, it is the intent of both parties to enter into a definitive agreement to facilitate the execution of a long term offtake agreement for helium, and for Tidal make a minority investment in Innov8 Gases.
Breakthrough in Cooling Efficiency
The partnership will develop systems specifically engineered for the extreme heat loads generated by AI, machine learning, and high density computing. Helium’s unique inert thermal properties, superior heat transfer, and low density enable cooling performance that could reduce energy consumption significantly compared to current traditional methods.
“This represents a major step forward in sustainable AI infrastructure,” said Chad Swensen, CEO of Tidal NRG. “By applying helium to cooling, we’re not just improving efficiency—we’re eliminating one of the most significant environmental bottlenecks in AI scalability.”
Alan Gaines, Executive Chairman and co-founder of Innov8 Gases, and a veteran in power markets and specialty gases, added:
“AI growth demands revolutionary solutions. Our substantial helium resource coupled with Tidal’s infrastructure expertise, positions us to deliver a transformative approach to data center thermal management.”
Key Highlights
AI-Optimized Cooling: Tailored for HPC workloads and applicable across hyperscale deployments.
Water-Free Operation: Eliminates water usage for cooling entirely, addressing a growing concern for communities and regulators.
Joint IP Development: All cooling innovations will be co-owned, establishing a long term foundation for advancement.
Sustainability Impact: Targeting a significant reduction in cooling related energy usage.
Addressing a Critical Market Need
With AI pushing data center heat densities to record levels, traditional cooling methods are under strain. The global data center cooling market is projected to exceed $30 billion by 2028, with sustainable and water free solutions in high demand.
In the U.S., a typical 100MW data center consumes 2 million liters of water daily, which is more than typical usage of 6,500 households. Google alone used over 8 billion gallons of water in 2024, possibly compromising aquifers. This has triggered a wave of public resistance, delaying or halting of more than $60 billion in data center projects across the country.
Helium based cooling eliminates this dependency as well as other associated issues, offering a path forward for AI infrastructure that does not compromise community resources or environmental safety and responsibility.
About Tidal NRG
Tidal NRG develops AI optimized digital infrastructure and clean energy systems. CEO Chad Swensen is a tech entrepreneur and patent holder with a history of launching and scaling AI-driven platforms, including Lantern Credit.
About Innov8 Gases Corp
Innov8 Gases is a privately held provider of specialty gases (helium, green hydrogen, nitrogen, food grade carbon dioxide), with a significant helium resource. The company supplies technology, industrial, scientific and medical markets with innovative gas centric solutions.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary due to market conditions or regulatory factors.
Media Contacts:
Tidal NRG
Corbin Jones
jones@tidalnrg.com
www.tidalnrg.com
Innov8 Gases Corp
John MacPhail
john@johnmacphail.ca
Source: Tidal NRG, LLC, Innov8 Gases Corp
