Children’s Museum of Brownsville to Host 20th Birthday “Giant Celebration” on August 23
The Children’s Museum of Brownsville will host a Giant Celebration on August 23, 2025, to mark its 20th anniversary. The event will feature hands-on activities, science demos, interactive exhibits, and photo ops with a brand-new giant inflatable duck. Regular admission applies.
Brownsville, TX, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Children’s Museum of Brownsville (CMB) will celebrate 20 years of inspiring young minds with a community-wide “Giant Celebration” on Saturday, August 23, 2025. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the museum’s location in Dean Porter Park. Regular admission will apply.
The celebration marks two decades of playful learning, creativity, and community impact in the Rio Grande Valley. Families attending the event can look forward to a full day of hands-on activities, science demonstrations, interactive exhibits, giveaways, and entertainment. A central highlight of the day will be photo opportunities with CMB’s, brand new, giant inflatable duck, a cheerful symbol of childhood imagination and joy.
Since opening its doors in 2005, the Children’s Museum of Brownsville has welcomed over one million visitors and become an important cornerstone of informal education. Its exhibits and programming are designed to foster curiosity and confidence in children while encouraging families to engage in meaningful learning experiences together.
“This is more than just a birthday party,” said Felipe Peña III, Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of Brownsville. “It’s a chance for us to thank the families who have supported us over the past 20 years and to invite new visitors to experience what makes this museum such a special place.”
The Giant Celebration is open to the public, and all museum exhibits and activities will be available throughout the day. For more information about the Children’s Museum of Brownsville or the Giant Celebration event, visit www.cmbkids.org.
The celebration marks two decades of playful learning, creativity, and community impact in the Rio Grande Valley. Families attending the event can look forward to a full day of hands-on activities, science demonstrations, interactive exhibits, giveaways, and entertainment. A central highlight of the day will be photo opportunities with CMB’s, brand new, giant inflatable duck, a cheerful symbol of childhood imagination and joy.
Since opening its doors in 2005, the Children’s Museum of Brownsville has welcomed over one million visitors and become an important cornerstone of informal education. Its exhibits and programming are designed to foster curiosity and confidence in children while encouraging families to engage in meaningful learning experiences together.
“This is more than just a birthday party,” said Felipe Peña III, Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of Brownsville. “It’s a chance for us to thank the families who have supported us over the past 20 years and to invite new visitors to experience what makes this museum such a special place.”
The Giant Celebration is open to the public, and all museum exhibits and activities will be available throughout the day. For more information about the Children’s Museum of Brownsville or the Giant Celebration event, visit www.cmbkids.org.
Contact
Children's Museum of BrownsvilleContact
Felipe Pena
956-548-9300
cmbkids.org
Felipe Pena
956-548-9300
cmbkids.org
Categories