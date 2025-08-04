Game Haven Guild Announces the Launch of the Business of Gaming Podcast - a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Industry Powering Tabletop Gaming
Game Haven Guild is proud to announce the launch of its new podcast, The Business of Gaming, debuting on August 4, 2025. This groundbreaking series takes listeners inside the tabletop gaming industry—from bustling game stores and passionate designers to the supply chains and strategies that keep the dice rolling and the cards flying.
Hosted by retail professional and in person gaming enthusiast Josh Krummenacher, The Business of Gaming hosts candid interviews with game store owners, game designers, publishers, manufacturers, and community organizers. Each episode will uncover real business challenges and the creative decisions shaping the games people love to play.
“The podcast was born out of a desire to give voice to the incredible people behind the scenes of tabletop gaming,” Krummenacher said. “From local stores to indie publishers, there’s a whole world of passion, risk, and strategy that players rarely get to hear about. The Business of Gaming is here to change that.”
Whether you’re a gamer, aspiring entrepreneur, or industry insider, The Business of Gaming offers weekly insights on what it takes to succeed in a market where community matters just as much as product.
The Business of Gaming will be available on all major podcast platforms beginning August 4, 2025.
For more information, visit: www.gamehavenguild.com/the-business-of-gaming-podcast
Follow on social media: @GameHavenGuild
About Game Haven Guild:
Game Haven Guild is a digital companion for the in-person gaming experience—connecting players with local stores, events, and news while fostering community around Board Games, TCGs, Wargames, and RPGs. Through curated content, event tools, and media like The Business of Gaming, Game Haven Guild advocates the magic of in-person play.
Contact
Josh Krummenacher
972-998-7659
www.gamehavenguild.com
