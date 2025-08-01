T&S Brass Partners with Premier to Expand Foodservice Representation in the Western U.S.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets.
Travelers Rest, SC, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets. Premier now represents T&S across MAFSI territories 22 and 24, delivering hands-on support and strong connections with customers in the region.
“California and Nevada represent some of the most high-demand markets in foodservice,” said Ken Gallagher, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at T&S Brass. “Premier brings the expertise, service, and local insight that will ensure our customers in these regions get the quality experience they rely on us for. Together, we’ll make sure commercial kitchens, restaurants and bars, schools, hotels, businesses, and hospitals across the region have faster access to the high-performance faucets and fittings they need.”
With more than 25 years of experience in the foodservice industry, Premier has established itself as a trusted partner to chefs, foodservice consultants, dealers, and operators. Known for its thoughtful equipment recommendations, in-depth product knowledge, and responsive customer service, Premier brings deep regional expertise and a shared commitment to delivering long-term value to the commercial kitchen industry.
Premier’s team will collaborate closely with foodservice professionals to provide equipment recommendations that reflect T&S’s values of reliability, durability, and compliance without compromise.
The collaboration between T&S and Premier brings together two trusted names in foodservice to work side by side, delivering faster service and greater value to operators, consultants, and decision-makers throughout the region.
“Foodservice moves fast, and our customers expect solutions they can trust,” said Garrett Redd, President and owner of Premier. “With this new partnership, we combine the speed, reliability, and long-term value both our brands are known for, making it a win for everyone we serve.”
For more information, contact T&S Brass’ press team at press@valveandmeter.com.
About T&S Brass
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has been a leader in providing innovative equipment solutions to the foodservice and plumbing industries since 1947, when it developed the first pre-rinse unit. Today, with facilities on the east and west coasts of the U.S., in Shanghai, China, and Europe, T&S leads the way in environmental initiatives from eco-friendly manufacturing processes to the development of award-winning water- and energy-conserving products. T&S is among the first commercial plumbing manufacturers to be registered by UL-DQS to ISO 9001 Certification, the most stringent certification a corporation can receive. For more information, go to www.tsbrass.com.
“California and Nevada represent some of the most high-demand markets in foodservice,” said Ken Gallagher, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at T&S Brass. “Premier brings the expertise, service, and local insight that will ensure our customers in these regions get the quality experience they rely on us for. Together, we’ll make sure commercial kitchens, restaurants and bars, schools, hotels, businesses, and hospitals across the region have faster access to the high-performance faucets and fittings they need.”
With more than 25 years of experience in the foodservice industry, Premier has established itself as a trusted partner to chefs, foodservice consultants, dealers, and operators. Known for its thoughtful equipment recommendations, in-depth product knowledge, and responsive customer service, Premier brings deep regional expertise and a shared commitment to delivering long-term value to the commercial kitchen industry.
Premier’s team will collaborate closely with foodservice professionals to provide equipment recommendations that reflect T&S’s values of reliability, durability, and compliance without compromise.
The collaboration between T&S and Premier brings together two trusted names in foodservice to work side by side, delivering faster service and greater value to operators, consultants, and decision-makers throughout the region.
“Foodservice moves fast, and our customers expect solutions they can trust,” said Garrett Redd, President and owner of Premier. “With this new partnership, we combine the speed, reliability, and long-term value both our brands are known for, making it a win for everyone we serve.”
For more information, contact T&S Brass’ press team at press@valveandmeter.com.
About T&S Brass
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has been a leader in providing innovative equipment solutions to the foodservice and plumbing industries since 1947, when it developed the first pre-rinse unit. Today, with facilities on the east and west coasts of the U.S., in Shanghai, China, and Europe, T&S leads the way in environmental initiatives from eco-friendly manufacturing processes to the development of award-winning water- and energy-conserving products. T&S is among the first commercial plumbing manufacturers to be registered by UL-DQS to ISO 9001 Certification, the most stringent certification a corporation can receive. For more information, go to www.tsbrass.com.
Contact
T&S BrassContact
Patrick McCurdy
(800) 476-4103
tsbrass.com
Patrick McCurdy
(800) 476-4103
tsbrass.com
Categories