Dr. Brian Badman Performs Indiana’s First Augmented Reality-Assisted Shoulder Replacement Surgery at Central Indiana Orthopedics
Fishers, IN, August 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Central Indiana Orthopedics is proud to announce a groundbreaking advancement in orthopedic surgery: Dr. Brian Badman, a board-certified, fellowship-trained shoulder surgeon, has performed the first augmented reality-assisted shoulder replacement surgery in the state of Indiana using the ARVIS® Shoulder system.
The landmark procedure was completed on Monday, July 28, at Central Indiana Orthopedics outpatient surgery center in Fishers, Indiana — marking a major milestone in orthopedic innovation and patient care.
The ARVIS® system (Augmented Reality Visual and Information System) represents the next generation in surgical navigation. This cutting-edge, headset-based technology allows surgeons to view real-time visual guidance through a wearable display, eliminating the need for bulky equipment or pre-operative CT scans. With ARVIS, Dr. Badman was able to stay fully focused on the patient while making precise, real-time decisions based on their unique anatomy.
“With ARVIS, I’m able to make more informed and accurate decisions during shoulder replacement surgery,” said Dr. Badman. “It’s a smarter way to operate — one that keeps my attention where it matters most: on the patient.”
By utilizing ARVIS, Central Indiana Orthopedics continues to enhance its commitment to personalized, minimally invasive surgical care. This new technology allows for greater implant accuracy based on the patient’s unique anatomy, more streamlined procedures without additional imaging or room clutter, and enhanced surgical focus, supporting safer and more efficient operations.
This latest innovation builds on the practice’s long-standing reputation for adopting state-of-the-art technologies, including early use of Mako SmartRobotics™ for hip and knee replacements.
“We’re proud to be at the forefront of orthopedic innovation,” said Central Indiana Orthopedics President Dr. Steven Herbst. “Dr. Badman’s pioneering use of ARVIS is another example of how we’re improving outcomes and patient experience through forward-thinking care.”
About Dr. Brian Badman
Dr. Brian Badman is a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon at Central Indiana Orthopedics, specializing exclusively in shoulder care. A nationally recognized leader in his field, he is a member of the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons and has extensive experience in both minimally invasive and complex shoulder procedures.
About Central Indiana Orthopedics
Founded in 1950, Central Indiana Orthopedics (CIO) is a premier, independent orthopedic practice in central Indiana that delivers compassionate and expert care to patients with bone, joint and muscle injuries and conditions. CIO has locations in Zionsville, Fishers, Anderson, Muncie, Marion, and proudly serves as team physicians for Anderson University as well as supporting several local high schools. Specializing in neck-to-toe orthopedic care, patients benefit from the expertise CIO’s board-certified physicians and licensed specialists offer in joint replacement and revision, podiatry, physiatry, regenerative medicine, sports medicine and treatment of work-related injuries. CIO also offers imaging services, physical therapy, outpatient surgery and Walk-In Clinics for immediate orthopedic care.
The landmark procedure was completed on Monday, July 28, at Central Indiana Orthopedics outpatient surgery center in Fishers, Indiana — marking a major milestone in orthopedic innovation and patient care.
The ARVIS® system (Augmented Reality Visual and Information System) represents the next generation in surgical navigation. This cutting-edge, headset-based technology allows surgeons to view real-time visual guidance through a wearable display, eliminating the need for bulky equipment or pre-operative CT scans. With ARVIS, Dr. Badman was able to stay fully focused on the patient while making precise, real-time decisions based on their unique anatomy.
“With ARVIS, I’m able to make more informed and accurate decisions during shoulder replacement surgery,” said Dr. Badman. “It’s a smarter way to operate — one that keeps my attention where it matters most: on the patient.”
By utilizing ARVIS, Central Indiana Orthopedics continues to enhance its commitment to personalized, minimally invasive surgical care. This new technology allows for greater implant accuracy based on the patient’s unique anatomy, more streamlined procedures without additional imaging or room clutter, and enhanced surgical focus, supporting safer and more efficient operations.
This latest innovation builds on the practice’s long-standing reputation for adopting state-of-the-art technologies, including early use of Mako SmartRobotics™ for hip and knee replacements.
“We’re proud to be at the forefront of orthopedic innovation,” said Central Indiana Orthopedics President Dr. Steven Herbst. “Dr. Badman’s pioneering use of ARVIS is another example of how we’re improving outcomes and patient experience through forward-thinking care.”
About Dr. Brian Badman
Dr. Brian Badman is a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon at Central Indiana Orthopedics, specializing exclusively in shoulder care. A nationally recognized leader in his field, he is a member of the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons and has extensive experience in both minimally invasive and complex shoulder procedures.
About Central Indiana Orthopedics
Founded in 1950, Central Indiana Orthopedics (CIO) is a premier, independent orthopedic practice in central Indiana that delivers compassionate and expert care to patients with bone, joint and muscle injuries and conditions. CIO has locations in Zionsville, Fishers, Anderson, Muncie, Marion, and proudly serves as team physicians for Anderson University as well as supporting several local high schools. Specializing in neck-to-toe orthopedic care, patients benefit from the expertise CIO’s board-certified physicians and licensed specialists offer in joint replacement and revision, podiatry, physiatry, regenerative medicine, sports medicine and treatment of work-related injuries. CIO also offers imaging services, physical therapy, outpatient surgery and Walk-In Clinics for immediate orthopedic care.
Contact
Central Indiana OrthopedicsContact
Cayla Truman
765-608-3933
ciocenter.com
Cayla Truman
765-608-3933
ciocenter.com
Categories