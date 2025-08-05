Visit Temecula Valley Celebrates California Wine Month
California Wine Month is celebrated each September. Temecula Valley wineries and local businesses will host a variety of experiences including grape stomps, wine tastings, vineyard tours, live music, and special events.
Temecula, CA, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- September marks California Wine Month. In the Temecula Valley, also known as Southern California Wine Country, visitors can participate in a month of celebrations. From vineyard tours to horse-drawn carriage rides through wine country, Temecula Valley’s award-winning wines and picturesque landscapes will be showcased all month long.
Due to its Mediterranean climate with warm, sunny days and cool nights, Temecula Valley is well-suited for growing Italian, French and Spanish varietals like Cabernet Sauvignon, Viognier, Tempranillo, Syrah, Cabernet Franc, and Sangiovese, among others. Wines produced in Temecula Valley continue to impress, regularly receiving 90+ scores from critics and earning awards from state, national, and international competitions.
Visitors to Southern California Wine Country are treated to a stunning backdrop of rolling, vine-laden hills reminiscent of a Tuscan landscape. There are nearly 50 wineries in Temecula Valley, many with dining options and no advanced reservations required. In the fall, as the harvest season begins, the vineyards turn into vibrant reds, oranges, and golden yellows, which create spectacular sunset views.
“This is a great time of year to enjoy a glass of wine on a patio with a vineyard view,” said Scott A. Wilson, CEO of Visit Temecula Valley. “I highly recommend taking a tour at one of our wineries and walking through the vineyards for an up-close look. The Art in the Vines experience is also a fun way to watch artists at work in a beautiful setting.”
Here are several experiences guests can experience during Wine Month in Temecula Valley:
Wine Tastings and Tours: For an inside look at the winemaking process, visitors can take a guided tour and tasting at one of Temecula’s wineries, or a shared tour hosted by a professional tour company. There are a variety of options available including private limos, open-top Mercedes convertibles, vintage VW Vans, and decked-out Semis that hold up to 35 guests. For a unique outdoor experience, guests can enjoy tours on horse-drawn carriages and trolleys, ATVs or jeeps. More information about Temecula Valley wine country tours can be found at www.visittemeculavalley.com.
Throughout August and September, Little Bus Tours is offering a California Wine Month special of $89pp for four or more guests.
For the month of September, Grapeline Wine Tours is offering $25 off per person for their Vineyard Picnic Tour. Use code SWM25 at gogrape.com/temecula when booking.
Art in the Vines: Watch talented Southern California artists transform Temecula Valley’s stunning wine country into their own masterpiece during the first week of September. For the remainder of the month, the art will be on display at Lorimar Vineyards & Winery, where the public can vote for their favorite painting. Winners will be announced at a wine reception at the end of the month.
Grape Stomps: During Wine Month, several Temecula Valley wineries will host grape stomps, a playful and popular experience which is ideal during the harvest season. Guests can dress up and channel their inner Lucy Ricardo, assemble a dream team for an intense competition, or simply enjoy the festive atmosphere.
Great Taste of Europa at Europa Village Wineries & Resort (Sept. 14, 2025): Europa Village Wineries & Resort will host its signature wine and food festival, Great Taste of Europa, Sept. 14, 2025, from 11 am - 4 pm. This popular annual event welcomes guests to explore unique European wines, regional cuisine, local artisan vendors and much more, all enhanced with live entertainment and set against the scenic backdrop of the resort’s vineyards. Europa Village Wineries & Resort was recently named the 2025 Golden State Winery of the Year in California State Fair’s 2025 California Commercial Wine Competition.
CRUSH Wine & Culinary Showcase (Sept. 27, 2025): This event offers a great opportunity for guests to mingle with winemakers and fellow oenophiles. Guests can enjoy wines from 30+ member wineries and culinary creations from local restaurants and caterers.
Peltzer Pumpkin Farm & Harvest Festival (Sept. 21 – Oct. 31, 2025): This family-friendly festival is chock-full of activities for kids including a petting farm, pumpkin painting, rows and rows of pumpkins, and more. Just a few miles away, families can also conquer Southern California's largest corn maze at Big Horse Corn Maze.
Pro-Tips:
Book Mid-Week: Weekends can get busy during the fall months. For a more relaxed and intimate experience, a midweek visit is a great option.
The range of lodging options in Southern California Wine Country is diverse - from relaxing hideaways to luxurious vineyard homes to expansive resorts, most accommodations are just a short drive to all the attractions, including Old Town and Pechanga Resort Casino.
Music, Arts & More
Temecula Valley is known for its wine, but many arts and entertainment options can be found throughout the region.
Live Music at Local Wineries: Many wineries feature live music throughout the week and on weekends. Check websites for updated schedules or go to the Visit Temecula Valley events calendar for more information.
Old Town Temecula Entertainment: Step back in time and discover Temecula’s historic district for shopping, dining, and live entertainment. The Old Town Temecula Community Theater is a contemporary performing arts venue with two performances spaces. The Vibe, formerly known as the Old Town Blues Club, offers at least six live shows each week. The Stampede is the largest country and western club on the West Coast and offers line dancing classes every Friday evening.
Cartoon-A Palooza! (September 13): Art, anime, cartooning, and comic fans come together to represent and support their favorite fandoms at this lively event. Guests will experience a variety of art vendors, fun fandom meet-ups, and epic cosplay contests.
Tacos & Tequila Festival, Pechanga Resort Casino (Sept. 20): Ticket holders will be treated to limitless bites of gourmet tacos, grilled up by Pechanga’s award-winning chefs. Tequila and mezcal enthusiasts will encounter a multitude of distillers. Whether it’s a sophisticated blanco, a matured oak barrel reposado, or a smoky mezcal, it can be found at the Tacos and Tequila Festival. A decadent dessert bar will offer chocolate fountains, cakes, churros, cookies, and more.
Thornton Winery's Champagne Jazz Concert Series: Spend an evening under the stars with world-renowned jazz artists. Catch Jeffrey Osborne (Sept. 13), Regina Belle (Sept. 20), Will Downing (Oct. 4), and Boney James (Oct. 11).
Rhythm on the Vine at South Coast Winery Resort & Spa: This concert series features award-winning musicians, singers and bands and takes place in the resort’s outdoor courtyard. Fall guests include The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band with Bobby Rush Sept. 7 and Queen Nation: Queen Re-Imagined Symphonic Rock Show Oct. 16.
More than just a wine region, Temecula Valley is an accessible and refreshing escape that offers a world-class experience. With stunning vineyards, diverse activities, and a warm, welcoming community spirit, it’s a destination that encourages guests to “live glass full.” For more information, go to www.visittemeculavalley.com.
