FilmHedge’s Jon Gosier Invests in Modern Media Insurance Company Dark Horse Risk
FilmHedge will Integrate Dark Horse Into Financing Workflow for Film & TV Production
Atlanta, GA, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FilmHedge founder and CEO Jon Gosier has made a strategic investment in Dark Horse Risk Advisors, a specialty insurance brokerage focused primarily on the entertainment industry in Georgia.
The company provides specialized insurance services to entertainment companies and financiers. FilmHedge will integrate Dark Horse directly into its financing workflow to give producers easy access to the necessary insurance coverage for film and TV productions.
Until now, Georgia, a state with billions flowing through its entertainment sector, has had zero brokerage firms dedicated specifically to the unique needs of the film and TV world. Producers have been forced to rely on legacy firms in Los Angeles or New York City, or local agents with no industry insight.
Founded by veteran insurance executive Matt Watkins, Dark Horse is a new kind of insurance brokerage purpose-built for the entertainment industry. The company delivers customized coverage solutions for producers, financiers, and studios that are traditionally underserved by large national firms or inexperienced local agents.
“Producers shouldn’t have to worry. We’re here to make insurance one less thing they have to worry about–because we understand the business, the pressure, and the stakes,” said Watkins.
“Matt is hands-down the most knowledgeable person I’ve met in media insurance,” said Gosier. “At FilmHedge, we underwrite hundreds of millions in film and television deals and nearly all of them need insurance to close. Matt is building Dark Horse to deliver smarter, faster solutions to alleviate this exact pain point.”
While Dark Horse offers full-service traditional brokerage, the team is also developing technology to make underwriting faster, more transparent, and fully integrated into the financing process.
“This is bigger than just policies,” said Gosier. “We’re building infrastructure that supports the entire production lifecycle, from greenlight to wrap.”
About Dark Horse Risk
Dark Horse Risk is a boutique insurance brokerage focused on the unique needs of the film, television, and entertainment production space. Headquartered in Georgia, the firm combines deep industry knowledge with forward-thinking technology and high-touch service to deliver better protection for creatives and capital alike.
About Jon Gosier
Jon Gosier is an investor and serial entrepreneur with several exits. He is the founder and CEO of FilmHedge, a fin-tech company that uses data and A.I. to power private credit financing in film and television productions.
