EETech Acquires AI-Powered Breadboard to Transform Electronics Supply Chain
Deal establishes a new category of "intelligent procurement" that will define the next decade of electronics design and sourcing.
Boise, ID, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EETech Group, a provider of digital solutions and communities for the electronics industry, today announced its acquisition of Breadboard, a supply chain software company specializing in AI-powered procurement automation for electronics manufacturers. The acquisition strengthens EETech’s capabilities in helping engineering and manufacturing teams navigate sourcing challenges and streamline component procurement.
Breadboard’s platform uses artificial intelligence to review bills of materials, identify potential supply chain risks, and recommend suitable alternative components. It also supports supplier communications and negotiation processes. These capabilities aim to help manufacturers address common challenges such as component shortages, price volatility, and obsolescence.
"We're not just acquiring a company—we're accelerating the future of electronics manufacturing," declared Martin Chatterton, CEO of EETech Group. "Breadboard's AI technology combined with our massive engineering community and industry relationships creates something unprecedented: a seamless path from innovative design to optimized procurement. This eliminates the traditional friction between 'what engineers want to build' and 'what companies can efficiently source.' The result? Faster innovation cycles, reduced costs, and dramatically shorter time-to-market for our customers."
Zachary Feuerstein, Co-founder of Breadboard, emphasized the strategic value: "This is a pivotal moment for Breadboard and for the future of the electronics manufacturing and supply chain. EETech brings the infrastructure, global distribution access, and operational discipline required to scale mission-critical platforms. Their track record in building trusted products for the industry makes them the perfect partner to help us deliver faster, more accurate, and more intelligent procurement. By combining our AI-native technology with their reach and experience, we are laying the foundation for a new era in how components are sourced, priced, and bought. This is not just evolution. This is the system reset the industry has needed for decades."
The acquisition comes at a time when electronics manufacturers face ongoing supply chain complexity. Industry reports point to continued global demand for supply chain management software as companies seek greater visibility and automation in procurement workflows.
With the addition of Breadboard, EETech now offers an expanded suite of solutions, spanning engineering community engagement, digital presence, market research, and intelligent procurement. The company says it will maintain Breadboard’s current platform and customers while integrating its capabilities into EETech’s broader product and service portfolio over time.
About the Companies
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, EETech Group serves the global electronics community through comprehensive digital transformation solutions, market research, and data intelligence services across its network of engineering media brands.
Founded in 2022 and based in New York, Breadboard specializes in automating the electronics supply chain through AI-powered sourcing and procurement solutions, facilitating real-time BOM analysis and optimized component allocation.
Contact
Terra Gledhill
208-429-6533
https://eetech.com
