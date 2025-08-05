In-Pulse CPR Expands to Chattanooga, Offering American Heart Association Certified CPR Classes
In-Pulse CPR, an American Heart Association–approved training center, is now offering hands-on CPR certification classes in Chattanooga, Tennessee. These classes are open to healthcare professionals, businesses, and community members, providing vital life-saving skills through expert instruction in a convenient local setting.
Chattanooga, TN, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In-Pulse CPR, a leading American Heart Association–approved training center, is excited to announce the launch of its CPR certification classes in Chattanooga, Tennessee. With over 150,000 students trained since 2009, In-Pulse CPR is expanding its reach to bring high-quality, hands-on life-saving instruction to the Chattanooga community, building on a history of partnering with school districts and local and regional government agencies to deliver trusted CPR training.
These classes are ideal for healthcare professionals, first responders, educators, childcare providers, and members of the general public who want to be prepared to respond during cardiac emergencies. Participants will learn critical skills such as CPR for adults, children, and infants, the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), and relief of choking—all taught by experienced instructors in an interactive classroom setting.
“In-Pulse CPR is proud to make our proven training programs accessible to residents and businesses in Chattanooga,” said Troy Bowman, Vice President of In-Pulse CPR. “Our goal is to empower individuals with the confidence and skills to save lives when every second counts.”
Classes are conveniently scheduled at multiple times and dates to fit busy lifestyles. Group and on-site corporate training options are also available for businesses, churches, and organizations seeking to train their staff.
For more information, class schedules, or to register, visit www.inpulsecpr.com/tennessee or call (423) 275-2940.
About In-Pulse CPR
In-Pulse CPR is a multi-state American Heart Association–approved training center offering CPR, AED, and First Aid certification classes to healthcare providers, workplaces, schools, and community members. With a commitment to quality instruction and real-world training, In-Pulse CPR has been equipping individuals with life-saving skills for over 15 years.
Contact
Troy Bowman
(423) 275-2940
inpulsecpr.com
