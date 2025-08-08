Torrence Strategies Bridging the Gap Between Innovation & Impact
Torrence Strategies Launches AI Optimization Program to Accelerate Innovation Across Enterprises, Startups, and Investment Funds
Los Angeles, CA, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Torrence Strategies, a premier woman-led strategy and innovation advisory firm, has officially launched its flagship AI Optimization Program—a high-impact initiative designed to modernize systems, streamline operations, and unlock scalable growth for organizations at every stage.
This new offering supports companies navigating complex AI integration by providing:
- AI Readiness Assessments & Use Case Prioritization
- Trusted AI Deployment in Regulated Environments
- Multimodal AI Integration (Text, Voice, and Video)
- Vendor Evaluation & Implementation Oversight
- ROI Modeling & Scalable Innovation Roadmaps
“With AI evolving rapidly, companies need more than technology—they need strategic partners who understand how to implement AI responsibly and profitably,” said Korin Torrence, Founder and Managing Partner of Torrence Strategies. “We help our clients harness the full power of AI while aligning it with operational goals and real-world ROI.”
Torrence Strategies advises clients across the private and public sectors, including venture-backed startups, family offices, enterprise executives, and healthcare systems. The firm also leads strategic initiatives in private equity, growth acceleration, and organizational transformation.
To learn more about the AI Optimization Program or to schedule a strategy session, visit www.TorrenceStrategies.com or contact Korin@TorrenceStrategies.com.
